Feline Vaccines Market Research/Analysis Report 2026: 2.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feline Vaccines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The feline vaccines market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory, projected to expand from $1.77 billion in 2025 to $1.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This momentum is further poised to elevate the market to $2.53 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Driving this growth trajectory are factors including increased pet adoption rates, heightened awareness of feline health, the prevalence of infectious diseases, and advancements in veterinary care infrastructure.

Substantial growth in the pet cat population is significantly influencing the market. The American Pet Products Association reported a 23% rise in cat ownership, with households increasing from 40 million in 2023 to 49 million in 2024. This demographic shift underscores the importance of vaccines in combating diseases such as feline leukemia virus (FeLV), panleukopenia, herpesvirus, and calicivirus, enhancing vitality and longevity.

Market players are focusing on innovative vaccine solutions to meet the increasing demands. A notable development in September 2024 was MSD Animal Health's USDA approval of Nobivac NXT FeLV, a cutting-edge vaccine employing RNA-particle technology to bolster immunity against FeLV. This product embodies the trend towards recombinant vector vaccines, designed for optimized safety and extensive protection.

Also in September 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim acquired Saiba Animal Health AG to integrate virus-like-particle technology into its companion animal health portfolio. This acquisition aims to enhance vaccine development for chronic feline diseases, reflecting a larger industry push towards biotechnology investment.

Leading companies in the feline vaccines market include Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, and Virbac SA, among others. A key focus for these companies is on creating vaccines that improve efficacy, safety, and cover a broad spectrum of feline diseases. Looking regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the prediction period.

Market dynamics are shaped by global trade fluctuations, impacting the cost of raw materials and logistics, especially in regions reliant on international supply chains. This has prompted manufacturers to invest in local production and distribution channels, enhancing supply security.

The feline vaccines market encompasses a range of products including viral rhinotracheitis vaccines, calicivirus vaccines, panleukopenia vaccines, and multivalent vaccines. Revenues derive from factory gate values, focusing on sales to various entities or directly to end consumers. Regions of significance in the report include Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with notable countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and Japan playing pivotal roles in the market's expansion.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Deployment of Real-Time Work Zone Hazard Detection Systems

Integration of Connected Vehicle Alerts for Drivers and Fleets

Increasing Use of Roadside Sensors and Smart Beacons

Adoption of Cloud-Based Traffic Monitoring Platforms

Expansion of Automated Incident Notification Services

Companies Featured

Merck & Co. Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

Virbac SA

Neogen Corporation

Laboratorios HIPRA S.A.

Vetoquinol SA

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Jinyu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

Ourofino Animal Health S.A.

Biogenesis Bago S.A.

Biovet Private Limited

Hester Biosciences Limited

Biovet S.A.

Durvet Inc.

China Animal Husbandry Group Co. Ltd.

Biopharma Laboratory

Kyoto Biken Laboratories Inc.

Nisseiken Co. Ltd.

Liaoning Yikang Biological Co. Ltd.

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioveta a.s.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2eajg

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