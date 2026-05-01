Traliant Appoints Evan Kramer as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Innovation in HR Compliance

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in modern HR compliance training and solutions, today announced that Evan Kramer has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The appointment marks a strategic leadership transition as Traliant accelerates its next phase of growth, focused on building on its foundation in HR compliance training and solutions to deliver a more continuous, outcome-driven approach that helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and drive lasting behavior change across the workforce.

Kramer is an experienced CEO with a strong track record of leading growth-focused companies across technology-enabled services, education technology, marketing technology, SaaS and financial technology. Most recently, Kramer served as CEO of MarketFully, a global multilingual content marketing platform backed by private equity investors. He also previously served as CEO of AcquireUp and Knowfully Learning Group, where he helped scale digital learning and professional education platforms.

“Compliance training has been stuck in a legacy model for too long – it's static, forgettable, and treated as a checkbox exercise, when in reality, employee behavior is one of the most significant and ongoing sources of organizational risk,” said Kramer. “Organizations are demanding more experiences that actually engage employees and drive real behavior change. Traliant is uniquely positioned to lead this shift by combining cinematic storytelling, behavioral science and legal expertise with a platform that helps organizations stay compliant, audit-ready and better protected every day. That’s the future we’re building.”

Kramer’s appointment comes at a time of continued momentum for Traliant, as the company builds on its strong foundation and invests in new, technology-driven approaches to training. Last month, the company announced its fully redesigned Preventing Workplace Harassment course, transforming traditional harassment prevention training into an immersive TV-style learning experience designed to reflect how employees actually learn, engage and make decisions at work. At the same time, Traliant is advancing support for its continuous HR compliance solutions, including structured learning paths, ongoing reinforcement, and tools that help organizations measure progress and reduce risk over time.

“Evan is a proven operator with a strong track record of driving innovation and scaling technology businesses,” said Chris Andrews, Managing Director at PSG and member of Traliant’s Board of Directors. “As organizations face increasing regulatory complexity and heightened expectations around workplace behavior, Traliant is reinventing the workplace compliance training category. Evan brings a clear vision for where compliance training is headed and how Traliant will set the standard.”

For more information on Traliant and its HR compliance training and solutions, visit traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant is a leader in HR compliance training and solutions, dedicated to making workplaces better for everyone. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant goes beyond traditional training to deliver measurable risk reduction through always-on learning paths, behavioral insights, and integrated compliance tools. By combining in-house legal expertise, modern learning design, and a flexible platform, Traliant enables HR and compliance leaders to drive real behavior change, ensure audit readiness, and reduce risk over time. Its solutions include engaging compliance training such as sexual harassment prevention, workplace violence prevention, employment law fundamentals, and code of conduct, along with microlearning, policy and handbook services, and analytics—all delivered through a scalable platform designed to support continuous compliance. Recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and backed by PSG, Traliant is consistently honored for its award-winning products and workplace culture. Learn more at www.traliant.com

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