Manufactured Homes Market to Hit $42.69 Billion by 2031 with North America Accounting for 40.8% of the Global Revenue in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the manufactured homes market size is projected to grow from USD 28.49 billion in 2025 to USD 30.48 billion in 2026, reaching USD 42.69 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.97%. This momentum is largely supported by the clear cost advantage of factory-built housing over traditional construction, making it an attractive option for first-time buyers and downsizers. Supportive regulatory changes and improved financing access are further strengthening market adoption. While shipments have shown a noticeable year-over-year increase, they still remain below historical highs, indicating significant untapped capacity. At the same time, rising investor interest, driven by predictable returns and faster project execution, is reinforcing long-term growth prospects despite ongoing zoning and financing constraints.

Manufactured Homes Market Growth Drivers

Regulatory Support Broadening Deployment Pathways

Recent policy changes are creating more favorable conditions for manufactured housing adoption across major regions. Updated federal standards now support multi-unit configurations and enhanced safety requirements, improving suitability for broader residential and workforce applications. At the state level, new mandates are encouraging local jurisdictions to allocate designated zones for manufactured homes, helping ease long-standing placement restrictions in high-demand markets. In addition, reforms promoting accessory dwelling units and expanded rural housing finance programs are further strengthening uptake, especially where affordability and rapid construction are priorities. While certain local zoning and design limitations persist, the overall regulatory direction is increasingly supportive of wider market expansion.

“The manufactured homes market reflects steady, demand-linked shifts shaped by affordability considerations and evolving housing preferences. Mordor Intelligence’s analysis is grounded in consistently applied research frameworks and cross-verified data, offering a balanced view that supports reliable, comparable business decisions” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Rising Housing Costs Strengthening Shift Toward Factory-Built Homes

Escalating housing prices are increasingly pushing demand toward manufactured housing as a more affordable alternative to traditional construction. Site-built homes continue to command significantly higher price points, while factory-built options maintain a substantial cost advantage driven by lower labor and material requirements. Although prices across both segments have risen, manufactured homes continue to offer relatively better affordability, reinforcing their appeal among middle-income households. This affordability gap is becoming more critical amid persistent inflationary pressure, higher mortgage rates, and limited wage growth. In several regions, large housing deficits and supply shortages are further accelerating interest in modular and factory-built solutions, which can be delivered faster than conventional builds. As these affordability constraints are expected to persist in the long term, demand for manufactured homes is likely to remain structurally supported rather than experiencing short-term fluctuations.

Manufactured Homes Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is rapidly becoming the most dynamic region for manufactured housing growth, supported by strong policy direction and significant housing shortages. Expansion is being driven by large-scale affordable housing gaps in countries like India, along with China’s increasing adoption of prefabrication in urban development projects. These structural needs are encouraging governments to promote faster, more scalable construction methods. Leading Japanese players are reinforcing regional momentum with advanced earthquake-resistant housing solutions and growing international revenues, while also expanding sustainability-focused initiatives such as net-zero targets in overseas markets. At the same time, Australia’s housing shortfall is prompting supportive state-level incentives for modular construction, and Southeast Asian countries are increasingly exploring prefabricated models to address rising urban demand. Although financing systems remain uneven across the region, strong urbanization trends and government support continue to underpin long-term growth potential.

North America remains the leading region in the manufactured homes market, supported by strong demand fundamentals and an established housing ecosystem. The United States drives most of the activity, with unit shipments recording solid growth in 2024, although volumes still remain below historical peaks, indicating significant untapped potential. Institutional backing through large-scale financing commitments and rising private investment is helping to strengthen land-lease communities and improve access to capital. Gradual zoning reforms in select states are also expanding placement opportunities, but adoption continues to face challenges from local opposition and higher financing costs for some buyers. In Canada and Mexico, market growth is influenced by stricter construction requirements and limited mortgage infrastructure, which continue to moderate expansion and deployment speed across the region.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Manufactured Homes Market Report

By Structure Type



Single-Section Homes

Multi-Section Homes

Other Types

By Application



Single Family

Multi Family



By Material



Timber

Metal

Concrete

Others



By Geography



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Overview – Manufactured Homes Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 30.48 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 42.69 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.97% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Structure Type, By Application, By Material and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Manufactured Homes Companies: Covers a global and market overview, key segments, available financial insights, strategic analysis, products and services, and recent industry developments.

Clayton Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation

Cavco Industries Inc.

Fleetwood Homes

Palm Harbor Homes

Commodore Homes

Champion Home Builders

Deer Valley Homebuilders

Nobility Homes

Kit Custom Homebuilders

Sunshine Homes

TruMH

Sekisui House Ltd.

Daiwa House Industry Co.

Ilke Homes

Legal & General Modular Homes

Honkarakenne Oyj

Willerby Ltd.

Tingdene Homes Ltd.



Get in-depth industry insights on the manufactured homes market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/manufactured-homes-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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