Smart Circle Expands Face-to-Face Marketing Network Across North America to Meet Rising Demand for In-Person Customer Engagement

Smart Circle announced an expansion of its face-to-face marketing network across North America, strengthening access to in-person customer acquisition campaigns as brands respond to consumer fatigue with screen-based outreach and seek more direct, trust-driven engagement across retail, residential, business-to-business, and live event environments.





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Circle reported anexpansion of its face-to-face marketing operations across North America, increasing access to in-person customer acquisition programs across multiple sectors and territories.

Brands across telecommunications, energy, consumer goods, home services, wellness, and finance continue to seek direct interaction with customers. Smart Circle connects these brands with a network of independently owned sales companies that carry out campaigns through retail activations, door-to-door outreach, business engagements, and event promotions. The structure supports regional and national growth while keeping local market presence intact.

“Many industries still rely on person-to-person conversations to explain services, answer questions, and build confidence,” said Sandy El-Rayes, Director of Communications at Smart Circle. “Our broker model is designed to connect major brands with experienced independent sales companies who excel at precisely that kind of interaction.”

The company reports more than four decades of experience delivering face-to-face campaigns, working with hundreds of clients and producing millions of customer acquisitions through its network of over 900 independently owned sales companies across major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. That reach allows brands to adjust campaign scope based on market needs while tracking measurable outcomes.

Smart Circle states that its model supports flexibility as companies reassess customer engagement strategies. Growth in in-person outreach reflects a broader shift toward clearer communication and trust-building during purchasing decisions. Campaigns are structured to complement existing advertising efforts, offering an additional channel where products and services can be explained directly.

“Our decades of experience and network-driven approach allow us to adapt quickly to client objectives,” El-Rayes added. “Face-to-face interactions remain essential to helping customers make informed decisions, even as digital channels expand.”

Companies seeking to expand customer acquisition efforts can work with Smart Circle to develop campaigns tailored to specific regions or audiences. Programs may be activated across selected territories, depending on strategy and scale.



About Smart Circle

Smart Circle is a U.S.-based broker of outsourced face-to-face sales and in-person customer acquisition campaigns. The company connects brands with a network of independently owned sales companies that carry out retail, door-to-door, business-to-business, event, and service-based campaigns. Founded more than 40 years ago, Smart Circle works with Fortune 500 companies, regional businesses, and entrepreneurs across North America.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Sandy El-Rayes

Organization / Company: Smart Circle

Company website: http://www.smartcircle.com

Contact Email Address: selrayes@thesmartcircle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12c31ba6-8ecc-4b72-97e0-1a5c5a3fafad