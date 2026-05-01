Abacus Chairman and CEO to Speak at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles

ORLANDO, Fla., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: ABX) today announced that Chairman and CEO Jay Jackson will speak at the 2026 Milken Institute Global Conference. He will join the panel "Private Wealth and the Future of Financial Security" on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

The panel will be moderated by Maneet Ahuja of ICONOCLAST and Forbes Media and will include leaders from HSBC Private Bank, Prudential Financial, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and EQT Group.

The session can be viewed live at: https://vimeo.com/event/5858036

To request a meeting with Abacus management during the conference, email ir@abacusgm.com.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs rob@abacusgm.com (321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations david@abacusgm.com (321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations press@abacusgm.com