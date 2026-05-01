MADD Canada and MADD Winnipeg Chapter Mark First Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day with Walk to Legislature

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba is marking its first official Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day, following the proclamation of the Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day Act in 2025. Observed annually on May 1st, the day honours Manitobans who have been killed in impaired driving crashes and raises awareness about the dangers and consequences of this preventable crime.

To mark this historic day, MADD Canada and its MADD Winnipeg Chapter are hosting a commemorative walk to the Manitoba Legislative Building. Volunteers, supporters, and community members will take part in a procession of remembrance, walking together to honour victims and stand in solidarity with families impacted by impaired driving.

“Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “These preventable tragedies devastate families and communities. This day is a reminder that every decision matters. By choosing not to drive impaired, we can prevent heartbreak and help protect our communities.”

Special guests will be attending the Walk event, including Manitoba Minister of Justice and Attorney General, The Honourable Matt Wiebe; RCMP D Division commanding officer Scott McMurchy; Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service Chief Christian Schmidt; Funeral Home Manager, Glen Eden Funeral Home & Cemetery Stefan Campbell; MADD Winnipeg Chapter President Trevor Ens; and Winnipeg Police representative. Participants will walk in solidarity to honour impaired driving victims, including Jordyn Reimer. Jordyn was 24 years old when she was killed in an impaired driving crash on May 1, 2022, at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue while on her way to pick up a friend.

The Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day Act, the first of its kind in Canada, is an opportunity for Manitobans to reflect on the impact of impaired driving and renew their commitment to preventing tragedies through education, enforcement, and community action.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca