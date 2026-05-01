InVitria Showcases Exbumin® and Optibumin® 25 at IPEC Excipient World: Biologics Summit: Recombinant Human Serum Albumins Already Used in On-Market Approved Biologics

JUNCTION CITY, Kan., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InVitria, a global leader in chemically defined, animal-origin-free recombinant proteins for biologics manufacturing, announced its participation in the IPEC Excipient World Biologics Summit, which will take place May 4–6, 2026, in Nashville, TN. At the event, the company will highlight its recombinant human serum albumin (rHSA) portfolio, designed to support formulation stability, consistency, and performance in injectable biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies.

InVitria’s rHSA has been used in commercially approved injectable medicines administered across hundreds of thousands of doses, including Merck’s ERVEBO® Ebola Zaire vaccine. This regulatory precedent positions recombinant albumin as a reliable, animal-origin-free alternative to plasma-derived HSA for final drug product formulations.

Formulation scientists have two excipient-grade options for injectable use:

Exbumin® , a lyophilized recombinant human serum albumin powder, available in 10 g, 100 g, 1 kg, and bulk formats

, a lyophilized recombinant human serum albumin powder, available in 10 g, 100 g, 1 kg, and bulk formats Optibumin® 25, a sterile 25% liquid recombinant human serum albumin, available in 100 mL closed-system-compatible bags and bottles for GMP manufacturing





Scott Deeter, CEO of InVitria, will present “From Novel Excipient to Gold Standard: The Recombinant Albumin Journey” on Monday, May 4, 2026, on Monday, May 4, 2026, during the Biologics Summit.

“Our recombinant albumins provide the regulatory confidence and performance our customers demand,” said Deeter. “Optibumin 25 delivers the consistency and scalability required for modern biologics manufacturing.”

Jacob Weber, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development, added, “Our recombinant albumin consistently demonstrates <0.5% aggregates by SEC-HPLC and ~99% Cys34 free thiol, supporting predictable performance and strong lot-to-lot reproducibility.”

Key Benefits of InVitria’s rHSA Portfolio:

Animal- and blood-free, produced via the ExpressTec™ platform

cGMP-compliant with low endotoxin and high consistency

Demonstrated performance in stability, cryopreservation, and viral vector formulation

Scalable supply with closed-system formats





Attendees can visit InVitria at Booth #328 or schedule a meeting at info@invitria.com.

About InVitria

InVitria develops and manufactures chemically defined, animal-origin-free recombinant proteins and cell culture supplements used in biologics production. Manufactured in the United States at an ISO 9001:2015-certified, cGMP-compliant facility, its portfolio includes Exbumin®, Optibumin® 25, Cellastim® S, Optiferrin®, Lacromin®, Lysobac®, OptiVERO®, and ITS Animal Free™ supplements. Learn more at http://www.invitria.com

For more information, visit www.InVitria.com or contact info@invitria.com.