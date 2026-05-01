Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Highlight VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) at DDW 2026 Annual Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced its participation in the Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026 annual meeting, being held May 2–5 in Chicago, Illinois.

Phathom will engage with the medical and scientific community through a series of activities, including a product theater presentation on VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan), a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) approved for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), on Monday, May 4 at 12:00 PM CDT, along with a presence on the exhibit floor at booth number 2511.



The company will also present clinical and real-world data further characterizing the use of VOQUEZNA across three poster presentations.

“We look forward to engaging with the GI community at DDW and building on the progress we have made with VOQUEZNA. The data we are presenting this year spans clinical research, patient-reported outcomes, and real-world evidence, reflecting our continued commitment to advancing the treatment of patients with GERD,” said Steve Basta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom. “DDW provides an important platform to share these insights, connect with experts, and continue strengthening our position in GI.”

Following the conclusion of DDW, poster abstracts will be available on Phathom’s publications and scientific section of the company website at www.phathompharma.com/publications/.

About VOQUEZNA

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) is a potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) indicated in adults:

for the healing of all grades of Erosive Esophagitis (Erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or Erosive GERD) and relief of heartburn associated with Erosive GERD.

to maintain healing of all grades of Erosive GERD and relief of heartburn associated with Erosive GERD.

for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD.

in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

in combination with amoxicillin for the treatment of H. pylori infection.





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

VOQUEZNA is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to vonoprazan or any component of VOQUEZNA, or in patients receiving rilpivirine-containing products.

For information about contraindications of antibacterial agents (clarithromycin and amoxicillin) indicated in combination with VOQUEZNA, refer to the Contraindications section of the corresponding prescribing information.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Presence of Gastric Malignancy: In adults, symptomatic response to therapy with VOQUEZNA does not preclude the presence of gastric malignancy. Consider additional follow-up and diagnostic testing in patients who have a suboptimal response or an early symptomatic relapse after completing treatment with VOQUEZNA. In older patients, also consider endoscopy.

Acute Tubulointerstitial Nephritis: Acute tubulointerstitial nephritis (TIN) has been reported with VOQUEZNA. If suspected, discontinue VOQUEZNA and evaluate patients with suspected acute TIN.

Clostridioides difficile-Associated Diarrhea: Published observational studies suggest that proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) may be associated with an increased risk of Clostridioides difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD), especially in hospitalized patients. VOQUEZNA may also increase the risk of CDAD. Consider CDAD in patients with diarrhea that does not improve. Use the shortest duration of VOQUEZNA appropriate to the condition being treated.

CDAD has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents. For more information specific to antibacterial agents (clarithromycin and amoxicillin) indicated for use in combination with VOQUEZNA, refer to Warnings and Precautions section of the corresponding prescribing information.

Bone Fracture: Several published observational studies suggest that PPI therapy may be associated with an increased risk for osteoporosis-related fractures of the hip, wrist, or spine, especially in patients receiving high dose (multiple daily doses) and long-term therapy (a year or longer). Bone fracture, including osteoporosis-related fracture, has also been reported with vonoprazan. Use the shortest duration of VOQUEZNA appropriate to the condition being treated. Patients at risk for osteoporosis-related fractures should be managed according to the established treatment guidelines.

Severe Cutaneous Adverse Reactions (SCAR): Severe cutaneous adverse reactions, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) have been reported with VOQUEZNA. Discontinue VOQUEZNA at the first signs or symptoms of SCAR or other signs of hypersensitivity and consider further evaluation.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Deficiency: Long-term use of acid-suppressing drugs can lead to malabsorption of Vitamin B12 caused by hypo- or achlorhydria. Vitamin B12 deficiency has been reported postmarketing with vonoprazan. If clinical symptoms consistent with vitamin B12 deficiency are observed in patients treated with VOQUEZNA, consider further workup.

Hypomagnesemia and Mineral Metabolism: Hypomagnesemia has been reported postmarketing with vonoprazan. Hypomagnesemia may lead to hypocalcemia and/or hypokalemia and may exacerbate underlying hypocalcemia in at-risk patients.

Consider monitoring magnesium levels prior to initiation of VOQUEZNA and periodically in patients expected to be on prolonged treatment, in patients taking drugs that may have increased toxicity in the presence of hypomagnesemia or drugs that may cause hypomagnesemia. Treatment of hypomagnesemia may require magnesium replacement and discontinuation of VOQUEZNA.

Consider monitoring magnesium and calcium levels prior to initiation of VOQUEZNA and periodically while on treatment in patients with a preexisting risk of hypocalcemia. Supplement with magnesium and/or calcium, as necessary. If hypocalcemia is refractory to treatment, consider discontinuing VOQUEZNA.

Interactions with Diagnostic Investigations for Neuroendocrine Tumors: Serum chromogranin A (CgA) levels increase secondary to drug-induced decreases in gastric acidity. The increased CgA level may cause false positive results in diagnostic investigations for neuroendocrine tumors. Temporarily discontinue VOQUEZNA treatment at least 4 weeks before assessing CgA levels and consider repeating the test if initial CgA levels are high.

Fundic Gland Polyps: Use of VOQUEZNA is associated with a risk of fundic gland polyps that increases with long-term use, especially beyond one year. Fundic gland polyps have been reported with vonoprazan in clinical trials and during postmarketing use with PPIs. Most patients who developed fundic gland polyps were asymptomatic and fundic gland polyps were identified incidentally on endoscopy. Use the shortest duration of VOQUEZNA appropriate to the condition being treated.

ADVERSE REACTIONS:

Healing of Erosive GERD: The most common adverse reactions (≥2% of patients in the VOQUEZNA arm) include gastritis (3%), diarrhea (2%), abdominal distention (2%), abdominal pain (2%), and nausea (2%).

Maintenance of Healed Erosive GERD: The most common adverse reactions (≥3% of patients in the VOQUEZNA arm) include gastritis (6%), abdominal pain (4%), dyspepsia (4%), hypertension (3%), and urinary tract infection (3%).

Relief of Heartburn Associated with Non-Erosive GERD: The most common adverse reactions (≥2% of patients in the VOQUEZNA arm) include abdominal pain (2%), constipation (2%), diarrhea (2%), nausea (2%), and urinary tract infection (2%).

Treatment of H. Pylori Infection (VOQUEZNA and Amoxicillin): The most common adverse reactions (≥2% in any treatment arm) include diarrhea (5%), abdominal pain (3%), vulvovaginal candidiasis (2%), nasopharyngitis (2%), dysgeusia (1%), headache (1%), and hypertension (1%).

Treatment of H. Pylori Infection (VOQUEZNA, Amoxicillin and Clarithromycin): The most common adverse reactions (≥2% in any treatment arm) include dysgeusia (5%), diarrhea (4%), vulvovaginal candidiasis (3%), headache (3%), abdominal pain (2%), hypertension (2%), and nasopharyngitis (<1%).

For more information on adverse reactions and laboratory changes with amoxicillin or clarithromycin, refer to Adverse Reactions section of the corresponding prescribing information.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

VOQUEZNA has the potential for clinically important drug interactions, including interactions with drugs dependent on gastric pH for absorption, drugs that are substrates for certain CYP enzymes, and some diagnostic tests. Avoid concomitant use of VOQUEZNA with atazanavir or nelfinavir. See full Prescribing Information for more details about important drug interactions. Consult the labeling of concomitantly used drugs to obtain further information about interactions with vonoprazan.

For information about drug interactions, contraindications, and warnings and precautions of antibacterial agents (amoxicillin or clarithromycin) indicated in combination with VOQUEZNA, refer to their corresponding prescribing information.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to VOQUEZNA during pregnancy. Healthcare providers are encouraged to register patients by calling 1-866-609-1612 or visiting https://voqueznapregnancyregistry.com/.



Lactation: There are no data on the effects of vonoprazan on the breastfed child or the effects on milk production. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for VOQUEZNA and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from VOQUEZNA or from the underlying maternal condition.

Renal Impairment: For the healing of Erosive GERD, dosage reduction is recommended in patients with severe renal impairment (eGFR < 30 mL/min). Use of VOQUEZNA is not recommended for the treatment of H. pylori infection in patients with severe renal impairment.

Hepatic Impairment: For the healing of Erosive GERD, dosage reduction is recommended in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class B and C). Use of VOQUEZNA is not recommended for the treatment of H. pylori infection in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment.

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions by contacting Phathom Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-775-PHAT (7428) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information for VOQUEZNA.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Sciorilli

1-877-742-8466

ir@phathompharma.com

© 2026 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

VOQUEZNA, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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