reAlpha (Nasdaq: AIRE) CEO and CFO to Present Company's Vertically Integrated Homebuying Vision at Two New York Conferences

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (the “Company” or “reAlpha”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Kutzman, Chief Financial Officer, will present at The Market Movers Investor Summit and the D. Boral Global Conference.

Management will discuss Alpha's progress in executing its strategy to build the leading consumer-aligned, AI-driven real estate platform, including recent momentum in transaction growth volume, geographic expansion, and the integration of its acquired businesses.

“We're building an integrated platform bringing together real estate, mortgage, and title. We are uniquely positioned to transform the homebuying journey through technology, data, and integrated services. These conferences are an opportunity to share our progress directly with investors,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer.

Market Movers Investor Summit

Date: May 5, 2026

Location: 48 Wall Street, New York City

Company Presentation: 1:00 pm ET, May 5, 2026





D. Boral Global Conference

Date: May 7, 2026

Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York City

One-on-one investor meetings

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, SVP of Investor Relations