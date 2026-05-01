CAPREIT Announces Release of 2025 ESG Report

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TORONTO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) is pleased to announce the release of its seventh annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report, providing an overview of its ESG strategies, policies, and commitments, and outlining the progress made in 2025.

Highlights from CAPREIT’s 2025 ESG Report include:

Recognized as one of Canada’s Best Employers in 2025 by Mercer;

Ranked 12th overall in The Globe and Mail’s Board Games with a score of 95/100, reflecting strong governance practices;

Transferred $113 million in properties to non-profit organizations and affordable housing programs to help preserve long-term affordability;

Invested nearly $30 million in energy-saving, resiliency, and decarbonization initiatives across the portfolio;

Achieved a 9% reduction in per-suite energy use intensity compared to 2019;

Donated over $500,000 to charitable initiatives through CAPGiving, supporting communities across Canada;

Achieved a 7.3/10 resident satisfaction score, reflecting continued focus on resident experience;

Advanced employee engagement and development through enhanced benefits, expanded mental health coverage, and new training and leadership programs; and

Conducted a physical climate-related risk scenario analysis to assess exposure to climate hazards and inform long-term planning and adaptation efforts.





“Our 2025 ESG Report highlights the meaningful steps we’re taking to strengthen our portfolio, support our residents and communities, and embed sustainability considerations into how we operate,” said Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year, we advanced key initiatives to improve energy-efficiency, expanded our contributions to affordable housing through strategic partnerships, and continued to invest in our people to foster a culture of engagement and excellence. We’ve also enhanced our approach to assessing climate-related risks, reinforcing our focus on long-term resilience. Together, these efforts position us to deliver lasting value for our investors while contributing positively to the communities we serve. We encourage stakeholders to review our 2025 ESG Report to learn more about our progress and ongoing commitments.”

Find out more about the progress CAPREIT has made on its ESG program in the 2025 ESG Report, which can be found by visiting the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on “About Us” and follow the link to “Our ESG Story” at the top of the page.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,500 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 400 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.7 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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