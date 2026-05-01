Health Catalyst to Announce First Quarter 2026 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, May 11, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a healthcare intelligence company designed to accelerate measurable improvement for health systems, will release its first quarter 2026 operating results on Monday, May 11, 2026, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:00 pm ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-343-5172 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9856 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCATQ126.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a healthcare intelligence company that accelerates measurable improvement for health systems across cost, clinical, and consumer performance. Backed by deep domain expertise, proprietary AI-driven technology, and $2.8 billion in documented outcomes, Health Catalyst helps health systems move from data to confident, measurable action.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Stephanie St. Clair

Finance and Investor Relations, SVP

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact: