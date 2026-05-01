Rezolve Ai’s SQD Token Goes Live on Revolut, Opening Access to 70 Million+ Users Globally

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered retail infrastructure, today announced that the native token of its decentralized data layer, SQD, is now officially listed on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial super-app.

The listing makes the $SQD token accessible to Revolut’s 70 million+ users across more than 160 countries and regions1. Rezolve believes this move marks a pivotal milestone in the mass-market adoption of the infrastructure powering the next generation of AI-driven commerce.

Bridging Enterprise AI with Mainstream Finance

As the decentralized data backbone of Rezolve Ai’s ecosystem, SQD provides the real-time indexing and query capabilities that allow AI agents to act on verifiable on-chain data. By launching on Revolut, SQD moves beyond the "crypto-native" silo, allowing retail and institutional users to participate in the growth of the data layer that underpins Rezolve’s Brain Suite.

In addition to this new listing, $SQD continues to be available on major global digital asset exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, and Bybit, providing robust liquidity and multi-market access for investors worldwide.

"SQD is the 'picks-and-shovels' play for the Agentic Commerce era," said Dimitry Zhelezov, Chief Technology Officer at SQD. "We build the rails that allow AI agents to navigate and transact across 200+ blockchain networks. This listing on Revolut is a major step in our mission to bring institutional-grade data infrastructure to the global mainstream."

Fueling the Agentic Commerce Revolution

The integration into Revolut follows a period of hyper-growth for Rezolve Ai, which recently reported $60 million in Q1 2026 revenue based on unaudited management accounts, exceeding its entire 2025 performance in just 90 days. SQD’s technology is a critical component of Rezolve’s strategy to combine:

Intelligence: Proprietary brainpowa LLMs. Payments: Seamless digital-asset checkout via Smartpay. Data: SQD’s decentralized data lake for real-time commercial execution.

By removing technical barriers, like wallet configuration and gas fees, Revolut users can now directly hold the utility token that fuels the query engine used by developers and global brands to build "Commerce Superintelligence" copilots.

ENDS

About SQD

SQD (formerly Subsquid) is a subsidiary of Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV). It is a decentralized data lake and query engine designed for the scale of AI. Operating over 2,500 active nodes, SQD enables developers and AI agents to access and query on-chain data with unmatched speed and cost-efficiency. Learn more at sqd.dev.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in retail and commerce artificial intelligence. Its proprietary brainpowa™ models deliver safe, scalable conversational intelligence that increases sales, engagement, and customer loyalty. Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading brands and retailers to power the future of commerce through AI that sells. Learn more at

www.rezolve.com

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

investors@rezolve.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve Ai PLC ("Rezolve") may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believes", "predicts", "potential", "continue", "design," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve's revenue guidance, which are projections and Rezolve's customers may not renew their outstanding contracts or maintain their usage rates, which would cause Rezolve's recognized revenue in future periods to decrease. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Rezolve's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

1 www.revolut.com/about