WRAP® Expands Domestic Adoption of Non-Lethal Response™ Solutions with Purchase Order from Carolina Beach Police Department

MIAMI, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), global leader Non-Lethal Response and public safety technology, today announced that the Carolina Beach Police Department (the “Department”) in North Carolina has issued a purchase order for BolaWrap® devices as part of the Department’s investment in modern, non-lethal response capabilities.

The purchase, supported by multiple grant allocations from The Carolina Beach Police Foundation, reflects Carolina Beach Police Department’s commitment to equipping officers with additional tools designed to help manage encounters earlier in the response cycle, before situations escalate to higher levels of force. Located in North Carolina, the Carolina Beach Police Department serves a coastal community with a mix of permanent residents, and frequent, out-of-town visitors. The Department is comprised of 30+ full-time officers and emphasizes community protection, victim support, and trust-building through ongoing officer training and professional service.

As public safety agencies across the country continue to evaluate new approaches to crisis response and use-of-force readiness, Carolina Beach Police Department’s adoption of BolaWrap suggests growing demand for non-lethal tools that can be integrated into agency training, policy, and field operations. BolaWrap is designed to support officers during critical incidents by creating time, distance, and tactical advantages while helping reduce the risk of injury to officers, subjects, and the community.

“Carolina Beach is committed to giving our officers the tools and training they need to serve our community safely and professionally,” said Vic Ward, Chief of Police at Carolina Beach Police Department. “BolaWrap can provide our officers a non-lethal option when verbal de-escalation is not enough, but higher levels of force may not be appropriate. This investment supports our broader strategy to resolve encounters with greater control, less risk, and better outcomes for everyone involved.”

Wrap’s Non-Lethal Response ecosystem is built around the integration of tools, training, and policy to help public safety agencies standardize safer response models. BolaWrap is a core component of that ecosystem and is intended to support law enforcement officers in encounters involving non-compliant individuals, behavioral health crises, substance-related incidents, and other unpredictable field conditions where early intervention may help preserve safety.

The Carolina Beach Police Department’s initial purchase order further expands the presence of BolaWrap and Non-Lethal Response solutions across North Carolina and reflects interest in market adoption of non-lethal technology by agencies seeking practical, field-ready solutions for modern policing in differentiated environments.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

WRAP’s complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, WrapReality™, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal Response™ are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the agreement with Carolina Beach Police Department, the Company's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

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