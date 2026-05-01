TON Strategy Company Sets First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to holding Toncoin ($TON), will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

TON Strategy management will host the presentation.

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0789

International dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13760424

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13760424

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.