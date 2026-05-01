Mount Sinai Health System Breaks Ground on New Clinically Advanced Intensive Care Unit That Will Nearly Triple Current Capacity at Mount Sinai Queens

Queens, NY, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System today held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new, clinically advanced intensive care unit (ICU) at Mount Sinai Queens.

The project will increase the hospital’s total certified bed count from 228 to 241 beds and add 13 new ICU beds to its current 8. Construction is expected to take approximately 16 months once a certificate of need is granted, and will be funded in part by New York City and New York State as well as through Mount Sinai’s capital resources.

By nearly tripling its ICU capacity, the new unit will meet rising patient acuity needs and reduce Emergency Department congestion while aiming to decrease the need for transfers that take patients out of the borough to other Mount Sinai hospitals. The expanded space will also significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to perform complex surgical procedures locally and strengthen its ability to respond during periods of increased demand or systemwide surges.

“Behind this expansion are the patients and families who need critical care at the most vulnerable moments in their lives,” said Cameron R. Hernandez, MD, FACHE, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Queens. “By increasing ICU capacity at Mount Sinai Queens, we are ensuring more people can receive timely care close to home, within the community that supports them. Expanding ICU capacity is also a key investment in the long-term resilience of our hospital and Health System, allowing us to better manage demand and care for critically ill patients in Queens. We thank city and state officials for their support in this project.”

The new ICU will be built on the sixth floor of the hospital’s main campus, at 25-10 30th Avenue in Astoria, transforming underutilized space into a modern, high-functioning critical care environment. The unit will include a class 2 procedure room designed to support moderate-risk surgical or interventional procedures. Equipped to support fluoroscopy-guided procedures, the space will enable procedures such as peripherally inserted central catheter line placements, central venous catheter insertions, and dialysis catheter placements. This capability will enhance the hospital’s ability to deliver timely, coordinated critical care and support rapid intervention in situations where speed can directly influence patient outcomes.

"Mount Sinai is deeply committed to ensuring that residents of Queens have access to the highest level of critical care within their own community," said Nazia Mashriqi, MD, MBA, Director, Intensive Care Unit, Mount Sinai Queens. "This new ICU represents a meaningful advancement in how we deliver care—expanding our ability to provide timely high-acuity interventions while reinforcing the systems, protocols, and multidisciplinary collaboration that are essential to patient safety. Ultimately, this investment allows us to care for our patients with greater precision, responsiveness, and compassion at the moment when it matters most."

"Western Queens residents should not have to cross the river into Manhattan to get top-notch health care,” said State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am proud to provide $6 million in state funds for this new ICU at Mount Sinai Queens, which will transform the care they can provide and ensure our neighbors receive quality care closer to home.”

"Western Queens families in need of immediate, potentially life-saving medical attention deserve to receive it right in their community without having to travel or wait for it,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “Mount Sinai Queens' new, advanced 21-bed intensive care unit, which we break ground on today, will ensure that kind of critical care is exactly what our neighbors in Astoria and beyond will receive. I'm incredibly proud to have allocated $7 million toward that future ICU at Mount Sinai Queens, as we continue to expand access to health care and maintain the high-quality hospital network that Queens deserves."

In addition to improving operational efficiency, the new ICU is expected to play a vital role in reuniting families during some of their most vulnerable moments, reducing the need to transfer patients far from their loved ones to receive critical care.

"It is a great day for Western Queens with the new ICU opening at Mount Sinai Queens," said Costa Constantinides, former New York City Council Member and currently the CEO of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens. "For too long, we have not had enough beds in Western Queens for critical care. When my late wife needed ICU care, it was a profound relief to know she was receiving exceptional treatment close to home. Being nearby allowed our family to spend meaningful time with her during an incredibly difficult period, which brought us lasting comfort. I’m grateful to the elected officials and private partners who made this milestone possible for more families in our area. This investment will help ensure that Queens residents receive the care they need in their most vulnerable moments. Congratulations to Mount Sinai Queens."

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 47,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and leading schools of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care from conception through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes more than 6,400 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals,” “Best in State Hospitals,” “World’s Best Hospitals,” and “Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

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