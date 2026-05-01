MedAire and NBAA Partner to Bring Peer Support Access to Individual Aviation Professionals

Phoenix, Arizona, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MedAire, an International SOS company, and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced a partnership that extends MedAire Wellbeing Services access to individual NBAA members at a preferred member rate, marking the first time aviation professionals can enroll independently of their flight department.

Until now, access to MedAire Wellbeing Services was limited to flight departments. The NBAA partnership introduces a new way for pilots, flight attendants, schedulers, dispatchers and other aviation professionals to access confidential peer support, even if they are contracted, or their employer has not established a program.

The aviation industry has long recognized a gap between awareness of mental health issues and the willingness to seek help. Research shows that 75% of pilots would not disclose a mental health concern to their employer, and 58% of cabin crew reported moderate depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many aviation professionals work in environments with formal Employee Assistance Programs that remain underutilized because of stigma, a lack of industry-specific understanding, or concerns about confidentiality within their organization.

MedAire Wellbeing Services, powered by Talk to a Peer, addresses this gap by connecting individuals with Peer Supporters (current or former aviation professionals trained in active listening, resilience-building, and crisis response). Developed in collaboration with OdiliaClark, leaders in impairment risk management and workplace wellbeing, the service operates 24/7 on a secure platform that matches users with peers who understand the operational realities of aviation: irregular schedules, time zone disruptions, crew dynamics, post-incident stress, and the pressure of safety-critical decision-making.

"With MedAire Wellbeing Services, we've positioned our resources at the frontline of the industry's evolving approach to mental health. This partnership with NBAA ensures that mental health support is accessible to the entire business aviation community. By bridging the gap between recognizing mental health issues and actively addressing them, we're enabling aviation professionals to operate securely and confidently anywhere in the world." Richard Gomez, Senior Vice President of Aviation Products and Solutions, MedAire

The Talk to a Peer methodology is grounded in the principle that aviators supporting aviators builds trust and engagement that traditional support models cannot replicate. The program is non-diagnostic and designed to complement -- not replace -- clinical mental health services. Peer Supporters help individuals navigate daily stressors, work-related challenges, relationship issues, financial concerns and post-incident responses. When professional clinical intervention is needed, the program provides clear pathways to licensed mental health resources.

"NBAA is pleased to offer MedAire Wellbeing Services as a valuable benefit for our members. This peer-to-peer program doesn't just accelerate access to treatment; it creates a judgment-free space where pilots and other aviation professionals can speak openly and honestly. Aviation professionals deserve unwavering support for their mental wellness, and a supportive environment where they feel confident seeking help without fear of repercussions." Ed Bolen, President and CEO, NBAA

NBAA members can access enrollment details and program information at:

https://nbaa.org/membership/benefits/medaire-wellbeing-services/

About MedAire

MedAire, an International SOS company, pioneered aviation medical assistance in 1985 with the launch of MedLink, the industry's first ground-based telemedicine service for in-flight emergencies. Over the past 40 years, MedAire has managed more than 1 million medical and security cases for aviation operators worldwide.

MedAire services are standard on aircraft from six of the world's largest business jet manufacturers: Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, HondaJet, and Textron Aviation. Over 250 airlines and 6,800 business aircraft operators, including 75% of Fortune 100 corporate flight departments, rely on MedAire for medical assistance, security intelligence, training, and equipment.

MedAire's response teams provide 24/7 access to emergency physicians, nurses, and aviation security specialists for medical events and security situations in flight and on the ground. www.medaire.com

About OdiliaClark

OdiliaClark is a premier provider of mental health support, offering specialized services tailored to safety-critical industries, including aviation, oil and gas, energy, and manufacturing. Its flagship Peer Support Program, Talk To A Peer (TTAP), is internationally recognized for enhancing workplace safety and wellbeing. This program helps create a culture of resilience by offering proactive, multi-organizational, collaborative support. Connecting employees with trained Peer Supporters across partner organizations maximizes engagement with and usage of the program. Its diverse team of experienced aviators, mental health professionals, and sector experts promotes a healthy work environment, committed to improving safety, boosting productivity, and elevating overall wellbeing in every sector.

About NBAA

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

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