Stryker to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Portage, Michigan, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the Encore at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Representing the company will be Spencer Stiles, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Beach, Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations. Their presentation is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on Stryker’s website at www.stryker.com, and it will be archived on the Investor Relations page.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com

For media inquiries:

Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com