Blincyto (blinatumomab: Amgen) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blincyto Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Blincyto market size has shown robust growth, anticipated to expand from $0.81 million in 2025 to $0.86 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is propelled by advancements in monoclonal antibody research, increased blood cancer incidence, and enhanced hospital-based cancer treatment models. The forecast predicts the market will reach $1.08 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%, driven by the rise of precision medicine, increased immunotherapy approvals, and expansion of specialty oncology centers. Significant trends include the integration of immuno-oncology therapies, increased bi-specific antibody use, and a focus on targeted cancer immunotherapy and minimal residual disease treatment.

The Blincyto market thrives due to the rising leukemia incidence, a cancer originating in blood-forming tissues causing the production of abnormal cells. This rise is linked to aging populations, genetic susceptibility, and improved diagnostic technologies. Blincyto plays a crucial role in leukemia treatment, especially acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), as a bispecific T-cell engager facilitating immune response against leukemia cells. According to the American Cancer Society, new leukemia cases in the US were projected to reach 62,770 in 2024, marking an increase from previous years.

Healthcare spending is another catalyst for the Blincyto market. Factors such as population growth, aging demographics, and chronic disease prevalence have driven healthcare expenditure upward, thereby enhancing access to advanced cancer therapies like Blincyto. A report from the UK's Office for National Statistics highlighted a 5.6% increase in healthcare spending in 2023 compared to the previous year. This upward trend in healthcare investment supports the adoption of cutting-edge therapies for improved patient outcomes.

Key industry players, such as Amgen Inc., focus on developing innovative immuno-oncology treatments to precisely target cancer cells. In 2024, Amgen's BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) received FDA approval for B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment, functioning as a bispecific T-cell engager to facilitate cancer cell destruction. The Blincyto market encompasses sales of oncology medications and related immunotherapies, primarily distributed through hospital and retail pharmacies for use in diverse healthcare settings.

In terms of geography, North America led the Blincyto market in 2025, with Asia Pacific anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and the Americas, among others. Tariffs have influenced the market by increasing costs for imported raw materials, affecting treatment affordability in oncology centers, especially within Asia-Pacific and Latin America. However, this has also spurred regional production and investment in biologics.

The Blincyto market research report offers comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional shares, segment analysis, trends, and opportunities. Whether you are seeking a complete overview or specific data, this report delivers a thorough analysis of the present and future landscape of the Blincyto industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.86 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.08 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Rising Adoption of Immuno-Oncology Therapies

Growing Use of Bi-Specific Antibody Treatments

Expansion of Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy

Increased Focus on Minimal Residual Disease Treatment

Shift Toward Precision Oncology Approaches

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnqofn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment