Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule for May 2026

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a global designer, manufacturer, and provider of critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets, today announced its investor conference schedule for May 2026:

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Mark Hodkinson, VP Finance & Corporate Controller

Monday, May 4, 2026

Conducting virtual meetings throughout the day with a virtual presentation at 12:00 PM ET

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CEO

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

InterContinental, Boston

Conducting meetings throughout the day

Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CEO

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis

Conducting meetings throughout the day





The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the webcast at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures, and markets critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets. Understanding that our customers face increasingly complex technical challenges, Bel delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including power systems, high-reliability connectors and cable assemblies, circuit protection, and networking products that enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to bring their innovations to market. Bel partners closely with customers to deliver both customized and standard solutions tailored to their specific applications and performance requirements. With manufacturing facilities and technical support teams worldwide, Bel serves as a strategic partner to customers who require proven reliability in demanding end markets.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director

Steven Hooser, Partner

jyoung@threepa.com

shooser@threepa.com