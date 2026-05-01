Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule for May 2026

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a global designer, manufacturer, and provider of critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets, today announced its investor conference schedule for May 2026:
- Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth Conference
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
Mark Hodkinson, VP Finance & Corporate Controller
Monday, May 4, 2026
Conducting virtual meetings throughout the day with a virtual presentation at 12:00 PM ET
- KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CEO
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
InterContinental, Boston
Conducting meetings throughout the day
- Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CEO
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
Thursday, May 28, 2026
Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis
Conducting meetings throughout the day
The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the webcast at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.
About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures, and markets critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets. Understanding that our customers face increasingly complex technical challenges, Bel delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including power systems, high-reliability connectors and cable assemblies, circuit protection, and networking products that enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to bring their innovations to market. Bel partners closely with customers to deliver both customized and standard solutions tailored to their specific applications and performance requirements. With manufacturing facilities and technical support teams worldwide, Bel serves as a strategic partner to customers who require proven reliability in demanding end markets.
Contacts:
Bel Fuse Inc.
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
ir@belf.com
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com