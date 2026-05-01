Weight Watchers Expands Med+ With Access to New Ozempic® pill (semaglutide)

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, announced that it will begin offering access to Novo Nordisk’s now available Ozempic® pill (semaglutide) through its Med+ offering and affiliated medical groups. The addition will give members a once-daily GLP-1 option for adults living with type 2 diabetes, further expanding Weight Watchers’ growing portfolio of oral GLP-1 treatments available through a clinically supported program designed to help members succeed.

Novo Nordisk first introduced Ozempic® in the U.S. as an injectable GLP-1 for adults with type 2 diabetes, and the brand has since become one of the most widely recognized names in the category. The Ozempic® pill builds on that foundation, offering a once-daily semaglutide option for adults with type 2 diabetes. With widespread insurance coverage of Ozempic, many eligible members can leverage their pharmacy benefits to make monthly prescription costs as low as $25. Weight Watchers supports members as they navigate prior authorization and utilization management requirements in order to help them find the best option whether that be insurance or cash pay.

“For adults living with type 2 diabetes, finding comprehensive support is extremely important, including clinical guidance, appropriate medication, insurance navigation and day-to-day tools” said Jon Volkmann, Chief Operations Officer at Weight Watchers. “With the addition of Ozempic® pill to our formulary, Weight Watchers Med+ is giving eligible members access to another FDA-approved semaglutide option, supported by clinicians and a care team who can help them navigate insurance and by a broader program designed to support diabetes care in everyday life.”

The launch reflects Weight Watchers’ continued focus on expanding access to trusted, brand-name GLP-1 medications while pairing treatment with comprehensive support designed for real life. Through Weight Watchers Med+, clinically eligible members will be able to access Ozempic® pill alongside care from board-certified clinicians, insurance support, and additional tools designed to support the treatment journey. Members also receive access to the Weight Watchers Diabetes Support program, with tailored nutrition guidance for individuals living with diabetes, coaching, virtual and in real life community, and access to a blood sugar tracker to see patterns and changes in blood sugar over time. In a study of 136 individuals, members on the Weight Watchers diabetes nutrition program experienced a 0.75% reduction in HbA1c after 6 months.

“If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, having options matters and the newly available, FDA-approved Ozempic® pill is another way we’re supporting people by offering a choice that fits into their daily routine,” said Ed Cinca, senior vice president of Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk Inc. “Partnering with Weight Watchers helps broaden patient access, with the coaching and clinical support members can lean on to feel confident as they navigate treatment.”

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com .

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WeightWatchers@icrinc.com