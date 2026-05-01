Oportun Named to USA Today’s America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services List 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, announced that it has been honored by USA Today as one of America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services of 2026. Oportun was recognized for the exceptional customer service it provides to members in support of its intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting tools.

This prestigious award is based on a comprehensive evaluation conducted by USA Today and Plant-A Insights Group, combining feedback from more than 31,000 U.S. consumers with independent research. Customers shared their real experiences with financial service providers, rating what matters most, like professionalism, transparency, and how well companies meet their needs. Only the top 500 best-performing companies earned a place on the final list.

“At Oportun, great service is core to our mission to help members build a better financial future,” said Ryan Helwig, Chief Operations Officer. “Being recognized by USA Today as one of the nation’s best in customer service in financial services is a well-deserved recognition for our entire team and reflects the care and commitment we bring to every member interaction.”

For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com .

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $21.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.