PGT Trucking Appoints Executive Leadership for U.S.-Mexico Operations

LAREDO, Texas, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGT Trucking, Inc., an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions, announces the executive appointment of Sergio Villarreal, Vice President, Mexico Operations. Villarreal is tasked with expanding the company’s cross-border operations to service customers with northbound and southbound transportation needs.

Learn more about PGT Trucking’s U.S.-Mexico Shipping Solutions here.

Villarreal has been with PGT Trucking for 16 years, overseeing the company’s terminal operations in Laredo, TX, to support its international transportation solutions. PGT Trucking has operated in Laredo for more than 30 years, opening its first terminal in 1995 and building a new 7.73-acre complex in 2024. The company moves more than 5,000 flatbed loads across the U.S.-Mexico border annually.

“This new appointment solidifies PGT Trucking’s position as the flatbed transportation leader for international shipping solutions,” said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. “Under Villarreal’s leadership, our U.S.-Mexico cross-border operation will continue to support the needs of our customers and the growing economy through the Port of Laredo.”

The Port of Laredo remains the number one inland port in the U.S., accounting for 98% of U.S-Mexico trade with a value of $339 billion in 2024.

PGT Trucking also has an office in Monterrey, Mexico, to help support customer sales efforts in the region. The company provides northbound and southbound through-trailer service with no transloading and offers warehousing opportunities.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions across North America. PGT is recognized as a 2023-2026 Best Fleets to Driver For® and TCA Elite Fleet certified. At PGT, “Safety is Everyone’s Job – All the Time.” www.pgttrucking.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a44b2dce-e26a-480d-bee9-7b80b94fd8a2