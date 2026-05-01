National Healthcare Properties Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (“NHP”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

NHP’s executive leadership will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET, to review the first quarter results.

The dial in numbers for the conference call are 1-833-461-5787 (U.S & Canada) and +1-585-542-9983 (International) and the Meeting ID is 768836481. Alternatively, you can pre-register for the call here. Upon pre-registering for the call, a unique dial-in code will be emailed directly to your email, avoiding any wait times on hold.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on NHP's investor website or by clicking here.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on senior housing and outpatient medical facilities, located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Email: ir@nhpreit.com