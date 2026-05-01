Portillo’s Turns Up the Heat this May with New Hot & Saucy Italian Beef Sandwich

CHICAGO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s is turning up the heat on a Chicago classic this month. The famed fast-casual brand is debuting the Hot & Saucy Italian Beef Sandwich – a bold, spicy twist on its legendary Italian Beef that brings serious fire to a fan favorite. Available for a limited time through May 31, this craveable new sandwich is here to shake up the status quo.

“With consumer interest in spicier, more adventurous flavors continuing to grow, we leaned in with twice the spice on Portillo’s signature sandwich,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer for Portillo’s. “This sandwich is our classic Italian Beef, turned up with more heat and more kick for a craveworthy take on the unrivaled flavors of Portillo’s.”

Portillo’s is dialing up the flavor on its beloved Italian Beef for the first time since 2020, when it added Beef Bowls to the menu. The new Hot & Saucy Italian Beef Sandwich features Portillo’s house made, thinly sliced, slow-roasted Italian beef topped with hot Giardiniera Peppers and the recently launched bold, zesty and creamy hot Giardiniera Sauce, all served on fresh Turano French bread for a perfectly balanced hit of heat, tanginess, and signature Portillo’s flavor in every bite.



The launch comes as consumer appetite for spicy and bold flavors continues to accelerate across the food industry, shifting from extreme heat simply for the sake of it to a more nuanced approach.

In a recent survey from Datassential, 65% of Americans reported they "like" or "love" spicy food, with 34% of that group actively seeking out new spicy food experiences.* Further, Rubix Foods reports 48% of younger diners say they will choose the spicy version of a dish over the original version when given the option.* Globally inspired heat – including chili oils, pepper relishes, and giardiniera-style condiments – are also increasingly influencing mainstream menus.

Portillo’s Hot & Saucy Italian Beef Sandwich taps directly into this momentum, offering a familiar favorite with a modern, flavor-forward edge.



To keep the celebration going, Portillo’s also launched a limited-time promotion for members of Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program. Perks members who purchase a Hot & Saucy Italian Beef Sandwich through May 31 will receive one bounce-back offer of $5 off their next purchase of $20 or more, redeemable within 14 days of the original purchase.**

Not a Portillo’s Perks member yet? Visit portillos.com/Perks to sign up and start heating up special perks and offers today. New members will also receive a free large French fry with their first order of $5 or more.***

The Hot & Saucy Italian Beef Sandwich will be available throughout the month of May at all participating Portillo’s locations nationwide. For more information and to find your nearest restaurant, please visit Portillos.com.

*As cited by NACS and Rubix Foods, respectively.

**Limit of one (1) redemption per valid Perks account.

***New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. Offers cannot be combined. See Portillos.com/Perks for details.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4ce18c8-ddf1-4d1a-af95-5f64d3b9ab33