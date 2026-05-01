GoldHaven Reports Independent Review Confirming Large-Scale Hydrothermal System and Identifies High-Priority Drill Targets at Copeçal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that an independent specialist geology consultant has validated and enhanced the geological understanding of the Company’s 100%-owned Copeçal Project (“Copeçal” or the “Project”) in Mato Grosso State, Brazil, following a detailed review of drill core and data from the Company’s inaugural diamond drilling program of 9 holes totaling 1,085.7m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Independent review confirms potential for large-scale, structurally controlled hydrothermal gold system

potential for large-scale, structurally controlled hydrothermal gold system Clear vectors to higher-grade mineralization at both East and West Targets

at both East and West Targets ~6 km gold-in-soil anomaly defining a district-scale system with large, underexplored zones, originally identified by AngloGold Ashanti

defining a district-scale system with large, underexplored zones, originally identified by AngloGold Ashanti West Target: Gold linked to fold hinge zones and increasing sheeted vein density providing a vector towards potentially stronger mineralization.

Gold linked to fold hinge zones and increasing sheeted vein density providing a vector towards potentially stronger mineralization. East Target: Copper-gold system with zoned sulphide assemblages (chalcopyrite–bornite) providing a higher temperature vector.

Copper-gold system with zoned sulphide assemblages (chalcopyrite–bornite) providing a higher temperature vector. Alta Floresta Gold Belt : Situated within a prolific and emerging gold district

: Situated within a prolific and emerging gold district Multiple high-priority targets: System remains open with significant follow-up drilling potential





The independent review confirms and reinforces Copeçal’s potential as a large-scale mineralized system with clear vectors toward higher-grade zones, while highlighting multiple untested high-priority targets. This meaningfully enhances the project’s exploration potential ahead of drilling and underpins GoldHaven’s strategy to advance an expanded drill program in 2026.

Gustavo Almeida, Senior Project Geologist, Brazil, commented:

“The geological features identified at Copeçal with the initial phase of drilling remain encouraging and consistent with the expected signature of an intrusion-related, hydrothermal system. The presence of strong structural kinematic indicators, sheeted veining with quartz rimmed with biotite indicating potassic alteration at the West Target and the appearance of zoned chalcopyrite-pyrite and chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide assemblages associated with surface gold enrichment in soil and saprolite at the East Target, suggests we are vectoring towards stronger mineralization. At the scale of the project, the association of gold and gold-copper anomalism with fold hinge structures and magnetic features provides a clear and technically sound framework for follow-up drilling.”

INDEPENDENT GEOLOGICAL REVIEW – KEY FINDINGS

The independent consultant conducted a detailed review of geological data and drill core, confirming that mineralization at Copeçal is controlled by structural architecture and hydrothermal alteration systems.

West Target – Structural Control & Gold Enrichment

At the West Target, the consultant identified:

Higher-grade gold enrichment associated with asymmetric to isoclinal fold structures

Dense sheeted quartz veinlet systems hosted within phyllic altered meta-granodiorite

Potassic alteration, evidenced by crystalline biotite along vein margins within wide intervals





indicating potential for a robust hydrothermal system along strike to the west and at depth.

Importantly:

The core of the West Target gold-in-soil anomaly remains largely untested and represents a high-priority drill target

This anomaly aligns with a fold hinge and closure zone interpreted from drone magnetic data.





Figure 1. West Target Hole COPE PDH-008 showing meta-granodiorite hosting multiple sheeted veins associated with asymmetric to isoclinal fold structures. Biotite margins along quartz veins indicate potassic alteration.

East Target – Mineral Zonation & Vectoring

At the East Target, the consultant confirmed:

A northerly dipping, shear-hosted mineralized zone

Distinct zoned sulphide assemblages: Chalcopyrite–pyrite Chalcopyrite–bornite, suggesting increasing temperature and providing a temperature vector.

Elevated magnetic susceptibility in the core of the system





These features represent a clear vector towards potential stronger mineralization, both at depth and along strike.





Figure 2. East Target Hole COP PDH-009 Phyllically (sericite) altered, sheared meta-granite with bornite – chalcopyrite mineralization within a silicified - brecciated zone.

STRONG HISTORICAL FOUNDATION

The Copeçal Project benefits from historical exploration conducted by AngloGold Ashanti, which invested approximately US$1 million in exploration.

Key highlights include:

A ~6-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, demonstrating district-scale potential

Identification of multiple target zones across the Project

Location within the Juruena Magmatic Arc / Alta Floresta Gold Belt, a known gold-producing terrane





GoldHaven’s modern work has validated and refined these targets, advancing the Project to its drill program.

MODERN EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

107 auger drill holes (2,153 metres) defining gold anomalies

defining gold anomalies VLF-EM survey completed by Avant Geofísica

completed by Avant Geofísica Drone magnetic surveys identifying fold structures and intrusive controls

identifying fold structures and intrusive controls Integrated targeting using geochemistry, geophysics, and structural interpretation





INTERPRETATION & NEXT STEPS

The independent review confirms Copeçal as a potentially large-scale hydrothermal system with strong structural controls and intrusion-related, porphyry-style alteration signatures. These combined structural, alteration, and sulphide characteristics are consistent with systems that host higher-grade mineralization at depth, significantly increasing the probability of success in follow-up drilling.

GoldHaven is advancing:

Detailed structural modelling and 3D interpretation

Target refinement across both East and West zones

Phase II drill program (Q2) to test high-priority structural and geophysical targets





CEO COMMENTARY

“This independent review adds important technical validation and strengthens our confidence that Copeçal hosts a large-scale mineralized system,” stated Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. “Importantly, we are now seeing clear vectors toward stronger mineralization at both the East and West targets, with significant portions of the system still untested. As we move into our next phase of drilling, we believe Copeçal has the potential to deliver meaningful exploration results.”





Figure 3. Image showing the location of drilling + results on East and West gold anomalies at Copeçal.

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.





Figure 4: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, a non-independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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