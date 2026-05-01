1 May 2026

LSE Code: 3OIS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES ISIN: XS2819844387

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 1.4 to USD 0.14, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 16 March 2026, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 1 May 2026.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 1 May 2026.