Specialty Nutrition Names Alejandra Gratson Managing Partner, Strengthening Innovation and Commercialization Leadership

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Nutrition has named Alejandra Gratson, PhD , managing partner, expanding its leadership in nutrition innovation and commercialization strategy. Gratson will work alongside founder and CEO Greg Horn to advance the firm’s work with dietary supplement, functional food, and consumer health companies.

Gratson brings nearly two decades of experience leading product development and innovation across dietary supplements, functional foods, and consumer healthcare. She is known for leading nutrition product development efforts that bridge cutting-edge, scientifically validated ingredients into consumer products that enhance health and create best-selling brands. Her work spans the full product lifecycle, including technology assessment, concept development, positioning, formulation, clinical trial strategy and design, regulatory alignment, and commercialization.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on translating scientific and consumer insights into product strategies grounded in credible, differentiated science,” said Gratson. “Today, as evolving consumer expectations fuel a shift in our industry toward greater transparency and efficacy, I’m excited to help companies rethink how they integrate established and emerging technologies into their innovation pipelines and, together, shape the future of truly science-led product innovation.”





Prior to joining Specialty Nutrition, Gratson held senior research and development leadership roles at Reckitt and Designs for Health, where she led innovation pipelines and global product development strategies across nutrition categories. At Reckitt, she served as senior director of research and development for the vitamins, minerals and supplements business unit and led the conception and development of Neuriva, a brain health supplement. Earlier in her career at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, she led product development and global regulatory strategy for brands including Centrum, Caltrate, and Emergen-C.

At Specialty Nutrition, Gratson will focus on advising clients on portfolio development, formulation, clinical trial strategy, commercialization of new nutrition technologies, and the application of scientific evidence in product positioning. Leveraging her background in nutritional biochemistry and extensive commercial experience, her work will center on helping companies address increasing scrutiny around product claims, efficacy, and transparency, while maintaining the speed required to compete in the market. Her appointment is expected to attract companies seeking deeper scientific technology adoption and product development expertise as they build and scale nutrition-focused businesses.

Gratson will work with Horn, who has spent more than three decades shaping the modern nutrition industry through leadership roles, advisory work, and contributions to its regulatory and commercial foundation. His work has focused on helping companies translate scientific innovation into products that can succeed in increasingly competitive market conditions.

Together, Gratson and Horn will strengthen the firm’s ability to support both emerging and established companies as they bring innovative ingredients and products to market while navigating a more complex operating environment. This includes changes in regulatory expectations, evolving consumer demand for efficacy and transparency, and increased competition within functional nutrition categories.

“Alejandra brings a level of intelligence, insight and clarity that reflects where the nutrition industry is going,” said Horn. “Companies are being asked to meet a higher standard across the board, while shortening the time between discovery and adoption, and that creates an opportunity for those who can execute with both scientific credibility and commercial focus. This is the work we are focused on with our clients.”

Specialty Nutrition advises companies on building, positioning, and scaling nutrition-focused businesses, with expertise spanning commercialization, product development, ingredient commercialization, regulatory strategy, and market expansion to drive long-term success in an evolving marketplace; learn more at: https://specialtynutrition.com .

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