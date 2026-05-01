Wake Tech Names Southern Wake Campus Building in Honor of Drucker + Falk Managing Director Kellie J. Falk





RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation’s leading multifamily management firms, is proud to celebrate the naming of Building R on Wake Technical Community College’s Southern Wake Campus as the Kellie J. Falk Center for Building Technologies. The naming honors a transformational gift from Kellie J. Falk, Managing Director of Drucker + Falk and former Wake Tech Trustee.

With this addition to her prior endowment, the fund is now the largest endowed fund supporting skilled trades at Wake Tech. This milestone investment is dedicated to the advancement of mechanical, electrical, and building maintenance programs, providing sustainable support for high-tech equipment, student materials, and faculty professional development.

“This naming is a profound honor, but the true significance lies in the future of the students who will train within these walls,” said Kellie J. Falk. “The Center for Building Technologies is designed to equip our future workforce with the specialized technical expertise today’s economy demands. By mastering these high-demand skills, students are opening doors to careers that not only offer long-term professional opportunity but also strengthen the fabric of our entire community.”

Falk’s relationship with Wake Tech spans years of dedicated service, including eight years on the Board of Trustees, where she served as both Chair and Vice Chair. Under her leadership, the college navigated the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic and advanced major expansion efforts, including the 2022 bond referendum.

“Kellie’s commitment to our community and the multifamily industry has always been rooted in the belief that a skilled workforce is the backbone of success,” added Guy Buck, President of Drucker + Falk. “At Drucker + Falk, we see the impact of these technical programs every day at our apartment communities. We are incredibly proud to see Kellie’s legacy of leadership and philanthropy memorialized in a center that will train the next generation of professionals.”

The dedication ceremony, held at the Southern Wake Campus, was attended by college leaders, elected officials, and industry partners. The Center for Building Technologies will serve as the premier training ground for Wake Tech’s non-degree Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician (CAMT) program, as well as its degree-seeking HVAC and electrical wiring students.

For more information about Drucker + Falk and its commitment to community and industry excellence, visit www.druckerandfalk.com.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in nine states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. To learn more, visit Drucker + Falk .

MEDIA CONTACT

Amanda McCrowell

am@two17.co

757-406-1187



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7fb864a-9493-485b-a100-207a50b9aa7f