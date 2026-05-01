GLOB DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Globant S.A. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GLOB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/globant-s-a-loss-submission-form/?id=185962&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 15, 2024 to August 14, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Globant’s Latin American operations began experiencing turmoil in late 2023. Latin America was not, as defendants claimed, a “particularly beneficial” region that would allow for the “ability to grow” Globant’s business. Nor was the market in Latin America “stable” or “improving a lot.” In truth, Globant was facing decreasing demand across Latin America and had frozen wages in both Argentina and Mexico in late 2023 and Latin American clients were reducing and cancelling their projects with the Company. Moreover, it was misleading for Globant to discuss the effects of the depreciation of the Argentine currency on its project contracts without disclosing that it had frozen the wages of its Argentine employees and that, because of currency depreciation, those wage freezes amounted in practical terms to wage cuts.

DEADLINE: June 23, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/globant-s-a-loss-submission-form/?id=185962&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GLOB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 23, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

