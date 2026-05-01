UV LED Market Size to Exceed USD 11.14 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UV LED Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The UV LED Market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.27% from 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Mercury-free Disinfection Solutions to Augment Market Expansion Globally

This market is being driven by a number of reinforcing factors that all happen to be pointing in the same direction at the same moment. The Minamata Convention, EU RoHS amendments, and U.S. EPA hazardous waste designations are all setting a sunset timetable on conventional UV mercury lamps throughout the most significant markets, making mercury elimination the regulatory tailwind. Even before the performance argument completely closes the gap, this regulatory factor is driving procurement decisions toward UV LEDs.

UV LED Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 1.62 billion

: 1.62 billion Market Size by 2035 : 11.14 billion

: 11.14 billion CAGR : 21.27% during 2026–2035

: 21.27% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (Violeds)

Nichia Corporation

Crystal IS, Inc. (Asahi Kasei)

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Bolb Inc.

Nitride Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

SETi (Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc.)

Lumex Inc.

Honle UV America Inc

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Epitop Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd.

Philips Lumileds Lighting Company

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Aquionics Inc. (Halma)

Ushio America Inc.

BIO-UV Group

Atlantium Technologies

UV-C LED Systems GmbH

AMS Technologies AG

UV LED Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (UV-A, UV-B, UV-C)



• By Power Output (Below 1W, 1W-5W, More Than 5W)



• By Application (UV Curing, Disinfection & Sterilization, Medical Light Therapy, Counterfeit Detection, Horticulture, Others)



• By End Use (Industrial, Healthcare, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics, Others)





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High device cost and limited quantum efficiency Hamper Market Expansion Globally

The external quantum efficiency of AlGaN-based deep UV emitters is still significantly lower than that of silicon or traditional visible-wavelength GaN LEDs, which presents a fundamental materials problem for UV-C LEDs. The process of converting electrical input power into useable UV-C photons entails losses at several stages, including carrier injection, radiative recombination, light extraction through the crystal lattice, and AlGaN material characteristics. Each of these loss steps is worse than the equivalent visible LED architecture. As high-output UV-C LED modules are significantly more expensive per milliwatt of UV power produced than equivalent mercury lamp systems, their use is restricted to applications where the operational benefits outweigh the expense.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

UV-C segment dominated the UV LED Market in 2025 due to the largest commercial investments globally. UV-A LEDs are the fastest-growing segment due to the expanding range of applications tapping into 315-400 nanometer wavelengths globally.

By Application

UV curing retained dominant application revenue share in 2025 as manufacturers of electronics, optical components, dental devices, automotive components, and packaging materials all rely on UV-cured adhesives and coatings. Disinfection and Sterilization is the fastest-growing application segment due to hospital surface decontamination, drinking water purification, food processing line sanitation, and HVAC air treatment.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the UV LED market thanks to China's massive semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, which powers the world's most sophisticated UV curing application deployments and the production of UV LED chips. Leading makers of UV LED epitaxial wafers and devices, such as Seoul Viosys, Nichia, and Stanley Electric, are based in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Their production volumes set industry standards worldwide.

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR through 2035, reflecting the region's combination of strong healthcare application pull, active regulatory drivers favoring mercury-free UV technology, and significant R&D investment in next-generation UV LED performance.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Seoul Viosys launched its enhanced Violeds UV-C LED module series with a reported 20% improvement in external quantum efficiency compared to previous generation devices, targeting point-of-use water purification and HVAC air disinfection applications where output power per watt of electricity consumed directly determines system operating cost and market competitiveness.

2025: Nichia Corporation unveiled a new UV-A LED series operating at 365nm and 385nm with improved flux output for industrial UV curing applications, specifically designed for high-speed inkjet printing and flexible electronics coating lines where processing speed directly determines production economics at scale.

Exclusive Sections of the UV LED Market Report (The USPs):

EMISSION PERFORMANCE & WAVELENGTH EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate optical output, wavelength accuracy, radiant intensity, and reduction in heat generation across UV LED types.

– helps you evaluate optical output, wavelength accuracy, radiant intensity, and reduction in heat generation across UV LED types. POWER OUTPUT & ENERGY EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you understand demand by power range, improvements in energy efficiency, and reduction in power consumption and operating costs.

– helps you understand demand by power range, improvements in energy efficiency, and reduction in power consumption and operating costs. APPLICATION PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONAL EFFICIENCY – helps you assess performance across applications such as curing, disinfection, and medical therapy, along with efficiency improvements and eco-friendly adoption trends.

– helps you assess performance across applications such as curing, disinfection, and medical therapy, along with efficiency improvements and eco-friendly adoption trends. END-USE INDUSTRY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze UV LED demand across industries and evaluate improvements in process efficiency, reliability, and product performance.

– helps you analyze UV LED demand across industries and evaluate improvements in process efficiency, reliability, and product performance. MARKET DEMAND & SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS – helps you identify growth drivers linked to mercury-free solutions, rising adoption in healthcare and electronics, and expanding application scope.

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