Yale University–Led Platform Lists Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator for Climate Adaptation

CHICAGO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) announced that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® (LSLRCC) has been listed on the Green Chemistry for Sustainability Platform, a global sustainability tools and knowledge initiative developed in collaboration with Yale University’s Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering.
The listing recognizes lead service line replacement planning as a climate adaptation and safe drinking water equity activity, situating drinking water infrastructure within internationally recognized sustainability, public health, and climate resilience frameworks.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsorship opportunities for the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® (LSLRCC) are available to mission-aligned public, private, and nonprofit organizations. Additional information is available on the sponsorship page.
Climate Adaptation and Safe Drinking Water Infrastructure
The Green Chemistry for Sustainability Platform connects tools and metrics that advance sustainable systems across health, environment, and industry. Inclusion of the LSLRCC reflects growing international recognition that drinking water systems are climate-sensitive infrastructure requiring transparent, data-driven planning to address increasing climate risks.
Alignment with the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals
The listing links the LSLRCC to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and Sustainable Development Goal 13 (Climate Action). This positioning is consistent with the tool’s existing inclusion on the UNFCCC Adaptation Knowledge Platform, where lead service line replacement planning is recognized as a climate adaptation and resilience activity.
Through standardized cost modeling and scenario analysis, the LSLRCC supports transparent, measurable planning outputs aligned with Paris Agreement adaptation priorities, including climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and implementation-focused infrastructure planning.
Platform Leadership and Global Sustainability Collaboration
The Green Chemistry for Sustainability Platform is developed by the Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale in collaboration with the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute and Beyond Benign, with related initiatives supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the Global Environment Facility.
“The Green Chemistry for Sustainability Platform plays an important role in connecting practical planning tools with global sustainability and climate frameworks,” said Anthony Ross, Founder and Director of Environmental & Public Health International. “Its leadership by Yale University and its UN-supported partnerships strengthen the credibility and global relevance of tools that advance safe drinking water, climate adaptation, and environmental equity.”
About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)
Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) is a trusted leader in EPA-aligned drinking water training and public water system compliance support for municipalities, Tribal governments, and state agencies. Drawing on direct expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint water crisis recovery initiatives, EPHI equips government agencies with proven strategies to eliminate lead in drinking water, achieve Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and advance public health equity in drinking water infrastructure.
Through a data-driven, equity-focused planning framework, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides lead service line replacement projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation, and advancing climate-resilient drinking water infrastructure, EPHI promotes environmental equity, expands access to sustainable community water systems, and accelerates global progress toward resilient water development.
For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, sponsorship opportunities for the LSLRCC, and registration details, please contact us.
You can access the original press release in the EPHI Newsroom and Media Updates.
This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:
UNHCR Recognizes Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Tool
February 4, 2026
Indigenous Climate Resilience Network Features LSLRCC
February 2, 2026
EPHI Joins UNEP GWWI Supporting Paris Agreement Article 13
January 22, 2026
EPHI Advances Climate Resilience with UN Race to Resilience
January 14, 2026
EPHI Partners with UNEP–WHO on Lead Exposure Prevention
January 12, 2026
LSLRCC Featured on World Economic Forum UpLink
January 8, 2026
World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day | EPHI, WHO Alignment
January 1, 2026
Flint Water Crisis Drinking Water Training | UN Decade Pledge
December 31, 2025
MDH Lists Flint Water Crisis Training for Public Water Systems
December 29, 2025
Water Program Portal Highlights Flint Water Crisis Training
December 29, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Public Water System Training | MERLOT
December 29, 2025
EPHI Submits World Water Day 2026 Action to UN Agenda
December 28, 2025
APA Highlights Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 28, 2025
UNEP Recognizes LSLRCC for Climate Adaptation Planning
December 27, 2025
EPHI Commits to Equity in Climate Action | Paris Agreement
December 27, 2025
EPHI Submits Governance Input for 2026 UN Water Conference
December 26, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized for Disaster Risk Reduction
December 26, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized by UNDRR PreventionWeb
December 24, 2025
Cleveland CLASH Integrates LSLRCC into Public Health Resources
December 24, 2025
EPHI Submits Paris Agreement Article 13 Input to UNEA 7
December 23, 2025
Harvard–Boston University Climate Health Platform Lists LSLRCC
December 22, 2025
Yale University-Led Platform Lists LSLRCC Climate Adaptation Tool
December 22, 2025
UNDRR Features Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Featured by ASLA Colorado for Drinking Water Planning
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Listed Under Ramsar Convention for World Wetlands Day 2026
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Recognized Under the Paris Agreement
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed on CAKE Climate Adaptation Knowledge Exchange
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed on UNESCO IHP-WINS Climate Water Platform
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in WIPO GREEN Climate Technology Database
December 19, 2025
EPHI Supports COP30 Climate Action via World Bank Connect4Impact
December 19, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in NDC Partnership for Paris Agreement Action
December 18, 2025
UNFCCC Features LSLRCC in Adaptation Knowledge Platform
December 15, 2025
Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Tool in Biodiversity Frameworks
December 14, 2025
Future Earth Lists Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 13, 2025
UN Convention on Biological Diversity Lists EPHI
December 13, 2025
LSLRCC Featured on UNDP SparkBlue for Climate Resilience
December 12, 2025
EPHI Supports UNEA 7 with AI for Environmental Governance
December 12, 2025
UN Platform Features EPHI LSLRCC Supporting UNEA 7
December 11, 2025
EPHI Earns Zero Hunger Recognition for Clean Water Leadership
December 10, 2025
EPHI Contributes to UNEA-7 Sustainable Development Process
December 10, 2025
UN Lists EPHI Newsroom as Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Hub
December 10, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in the United Nations SDG Partnership Platform
December 9, 2025
EPHI Expands LSLRCC for Indigenous & Local Communities After GMGSF
December 7, 2025
United Nations ESCAP Features Climate Adaptive LSLRCC
December 5, 2025
UN Global Digital Compact Recognizes Climate Adaptive LSLRCC
December 5, 2025
Environmental & Public Health International Receives Federal Trademark
December 4, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Receives Federal Trademark
December 4, 2025
EPHI Signs UN WEPs to Advance Equitable Climate Adaptive Water Systems
December 2, 2025
EPHI Commits to UN Decade for Climate Adaptive Water Systems
December 1, 2025
EPHI Joins UN Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum (GMGSF)
November 25, 2025
EPHI Joins Zero Hunger Pledge to Support SDG 2 & Climate Action
November 23, 2025
EPHI Pledge Supports UNHCR Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Systems
November 22, 2025
EPHI Signs UN WASH Pledge | Strengthening Climate-Resilient Drinking Water
November 8, 2025
TNFD Lists LSLRCC | Climate-Adaptive Drinking Water Infrastructure
November 8, 2025
ALNAP Lists Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Infrastructure Tool
November 5, 2025
NACDI Features EPA-Aligned Tribal Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
September 16, 2025
Free Tribal, State & Local Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | APA Colorado
September 13, 2025
EPA-Aligned Lead & Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | WC&P
September 10, 2025
Lead in Drinking Water Risk Reduction Tool | River Network LCRI Hub
September 6, 2025
AWWA Lists EPHI’s LSLRCC: Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
August 29, 2025
LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub
August 21, 2025
EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington
August 16, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI
August 13, 2025
Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP
August 10, 2025
UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform
August 3, 2025
Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH
July 27, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub
July 13, 2025
Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement
July 12, 2025
Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR
July 6, 2025
UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now
June 28, 2025
Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications
June 22, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech
June 7, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments
May 26, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed
May 11, 2025
Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
April 29, 2025
Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training
March 31, 2025