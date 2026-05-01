Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Establishes Nashville, TN Corporate Location at Opry Mills to Advance Growth Strategy

DURANGO, Colo., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “RMCF”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory”), America’s Chocolatier™ today announced that its Nashville, Tennessee location at Opry Mills will operate as a corporate-owned store, representing a strategic step in expanding the company’s internal fleet of locations from three to four.

The addition of Nashville as a corporate-operated location supports Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s broader transformation strategy by creating a controlled environment to test, refine and scale key initiatives across the system. Located within Opry Mills, one of the region’s premier shopping and tourism destinations, the store benefits from a high-traffic retail environment that attracts both local consumers and national visitors. Spanning more than one million square feet and home to over 200 retailers, Opry Mills serves as a key retail hub in Nashville and a strong driver of consumer activity in the market.

“Our corporate stores play a critical role in how we evolve the brand,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “By expanding our internal fleet in a high-performing location like Opry Mills, we are creating opportunities to test, learn and refine our model while continuing to elevate our five-senses retail experience. These efforts are part of a broader transformational process focused on leveraging the tools and capabilities we've put in place to drive stronger execution across the system. With over 120 franchise stores now live on our new point-of-sale platform, we expect to have greater visibility into customer behavior and store-level performance, enabling more informed, data-driven decisions that can enhance franchisee performance over time. Our recently launched third-party delivery and catering service integration further expands our digital capabilities and off-premise access while preserving attractive economics for our franchise partners. We believe these efforts, alongside a broader set of operational and technology initiatives underway, will strengthen system-wide visibility and execution as we continue to scale.”

The Nashville location will serve as a live testing ground for key areas including product innovation, merchandising, digital integration and the continued evolution of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s five-senses retail experience, engaging customers through sight, smell, sound, taste and touch. This approach enables the Company to gather real-time data, refine operational processes and enhance the overall customer journey, ultimately strengthening the performance and profitability of franchise locations. The Nashville store will also support ongoing development of the Company’s omnichannel capabilities, including delivery, catering and digital ordering initiatives, ensuring alignment between in-store experience and digital access.

Geygan added, “As we continue building a modern, scalable platform for growth, our corporate locations provide the foundation for disciplined innovation. The establishment of Nashville as a corporate-owned location represents another milestone in our multi-year roadmap focused on operational excellence, brand elevation, and sustainable expansion. The insights gained from Nashville will directly support our franchisees and help drive long-term systemwide success, building on our recent momentum of awarding 34 new territories nationwide and the launch of our omnichannel growth strategy, reflecting our disciplined approach to expanding our footprint, modernizing our platform and strengthening systemwide performance.”

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchisor of premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2026. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated benefits of the company’s omnichannel strategy and multi-year transformation strategy, including the Company's corporate-operated store located in Nashville, Tennessee at Opry Mills, our new point-of-sale platform, the recently launched third-party delivery and catering service integration. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Jeremy Garcia

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

970-375-5689

JGarcia@rmcf.net