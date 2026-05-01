Arcadia acquires ENGIE Impact to create best-in-class energy management platform

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia, the energy intelligence platform for businesses, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ENGIE Impact, the Utility Expense and Data Management, Energy Procurement, and Sustainability Advising arm of ENGIE.

The strategic transaction combines ENGIE Impact’s global operational scale and 30-year track record with Arcadia's AI-powered utility data platform, creating a unified solution for enterprises to manage the full lifecycle of utility data, from bill payment to strategic energy procurement.

The combined platform will serve over 1,500 enterprise customers — including about 25% of the Fortune 500 — and manage over 4.5M meters globally, processing over $30 billion in annual utility payments.

"Enterprises have tried for too long to navigate fractured energy management processes on their own," said Kiran Bhatraju, founder and CEO of Arcadia. "Together with ENGIE Impact, we're fixing that. Our AI-powered platform roots out wasted spend, manual work, and missed opportunities, allowing businesses to save time and money at a moment of incredible volatility in energy markets."

"Joining forces with Arcadia represents an exciting evolution for our team and our clients," said Paige Janson, CEO of ENGIE Impact. "By combining Arcadia's technology with our proven infrastructure and subject-matter expertise, we can deliver a level of transparency and efficiency that was previously out of reach in energy management."

During the integration period, customers of both companies will continue to receive uninterrupted service while gaining access to an expanded suite of energy management capabilities.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is the energy intelligence platform for businesses. We replace fragmented tools and manual workflows with one platform to pay utility bills, buy energy, and advance sustainability. Trusted by Fortune 2000 companies, Arcadia combines unified data, AI-powered analytics, and expert advisory to help enterprise teams save money, mitigate risk, and cut carbon. Learn more at arcadia.com .

About ENGIE Impact

ENGIE Impact simplifies multi-site and energy-intensive resource management while unlocking competitive advantage. We manage energy, water, waste, telecom, and carbon, transforming data into actionable insights that reduce costs, building operational resilience, and accelerating sustainability – serving over 1,000 clients worldwide, including 20% of the Fortune 500.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Arcadia.