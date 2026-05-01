The IR Group Welcomes Ashley Rosol as Managing Director

SEATTLE and CHICAGO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IR Group today announced that Ashley Rosol has joined the firm as a Managing Director, further strengthening its leadership team and expanding its capabilities across investor relations and regulatory advisory.

Rosol brings extensive experience supporting financial institutions of all sizes — across community banks to large global financial institutions — on regulatory strategy, compliance enhancement, and governance initiatives. She has led major remediation efforts, advised on risk management and AML/BSA program development, and guided executive teams through evolving supervisory expectations.

“Ashley’s combination of regulatory depth and practical, solutions-oriented perspective will be a tremendous asset to our community bank clients,” said Diane Fitzgibbons, President of The IR Group. “Her experience aligns seamlessly with the challenges and opportunities facing the financial sector today.”

Rosol previously held various roles at K2 Integrity and Promontory Financial Group. She holds a B.S.B.A. in finance and marketing from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

About The IR Group

We are specialists in investor relations for financial institutions with a unique blend of financial and marketing communications, a deep understanding of how financial professionals think with an extensive network of influential investors in the U.S. We are often viewed as a “third party” source of reliable information for investment professionals.

Media Contact:

Diane Fitzgibbons

President

dianef@theirgroup.com

425-283-8335