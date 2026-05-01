Gray Media Launches Star-Spangled Sing-Off Contest to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

ATLANTA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced the launch of the Star-Spangled Sing-Off, a groupwide contest inviting Americans to submit their best solo, a cappella performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville to film a performance that will air on Gray stations across the country. The contest opens May 1 at participating Gray Media station websites.

The Star-Spangled Sing-Off is part of Gray's "We the People" initiative, a company-wide celebration honoring America's semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026. Launched in 2025, "We the People" is a multiplatform effort spanning Gray markets to recognize the local commemorations, celebrations and events tied to the nation's 250th birthday. The campaign showcases hundreds of original stories that connect national history to hometown experiences.

The Star-Spangled Sing-Off builds on Gray's longstanding commitment to a daily airing of the National Anthem, a tradition the company started across its footprint in 2019 and refreshed in 2024 with a new rendition recorded at Gray's Assembly Studios in Atlanta.

To enter, participants must upload a video of a complete, solo, a cappella performance of the National Anthem on their local Gray station's website, where official rules are also available. The submission deadline is Sunday, May 31. After submissions close, viewers will be invited to vote for their favorite local and regional performances, and the final winner will be announced on July 2, just in time for the nation's 250th birthday celebration.

"The Star-Spangled Sing-Off will put the communities we serve on center stage. We're excited to discover and spotlight new talent as the nation comes together to celebrate this milestone in American history," said Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The winning performance will be broadcast across Gray markets later this year. For contest details and to submit an entry beginning May 1, entrants should visit their locally participating Gray Media station’s website.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Amanda Curry, Vice President, Marketing, 843-991-7396

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