Company That Buys Houses Announces Cash Home Buying Services for Fort Worth Residents

Fort Worth, TX, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company That Buys Houses is announcing its cash-based home buying services for residents in Fort Worth, Texas. The service offers homeowners a direct way to sell their properties without listing fees, real estate agents, or the need for repairs.



The Fort Worth-based real estate business purchases homes directly from sellers in as-is condition. By removing common obstacles associated with traditional home sales, the company provides homeowners with no-obligation cash offers through a process that is 100% free to initiate.



“Our commitment is to provide fair, no-obligation cash offers and to help Fort Worth homeowners navigate fast property sales with integrity,” said Mary Sullivan, Owner. “We understand that life’s challenges sometimes call for a quick sale, and we want to make that process as straightforward as possible.”



Cash Purchases in As-Is Condition



Company That Buys Houses purchases properties in their current condition. Fort Worth homeowners do not need to invest in repairs, renovations, or property improvements before selling. This removes a financial and logistical barrier that sellers often face in traditional real estate transactions, where preparing a home for market can require significant time and expense.



No Listing Fees or Agent Commissions



Unlike conventional home sales, Company That Buys Houses does not charge listing fees, and the process operates without real estate agents. Homeowners who sell my house fast through this service avoid both listing costs and agent commissions, dealing directly with the company from inquiry through offer.



Free, No-Obligation Inquiry Process



Reaching out to the company carries no financial risk. The inquiry process is entirely free, allowing homeowners to receive a cash offer without upfront cost or commitment. Each offer comes with no obligation to accept, giving Fort Worth residents full control over whether to proceed. Sellers can request an offer simply to understand what their property might bring in a cash sale and evaluate it on their own terms.



An Alternative for Time-Sensitive Situations



The service is structured for homeowners who need to sell quickly. Whether prompted by financial circumstances, life transitions, or other pressing situations, the cash-based model provides an alternative to the traditional listing process, which can involve extended timelines for showings, negotiations, and buyer financing contingencies.



Getting Started



Fort Worth residents looking to sell can contact the Company That Buys Houses to begin the free inquiry process. As cash home buyers operating locally, the company works directly with sellers to deliver a cash offer without additional parties involved. Homeowners interested in learning what their property may be worth in a direct cash sale are encouraged to reach out to the company that we buy houses in Fort Worth.



About Company That Buys Houses



Company That Buys Houses is a Fort Worth, Texas-based real estate business that buys homes directly from sellers for cash. The company purchases properties in their current condition, charges no listing fees, and operates without real estate agents, providing a straightforward selling experience for local homeowners.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What services does the Company That Buys Houses provide to Fort Worth residents?



A: The company provides direct cash home buying services for properties in their current “as-is” condition. This allows homeowners to sell without paying listing fees, real estate agent commissions, or costs for repairs and renovations.



Q2: What are the costs and obligations associated with requesting a cash offer?



A: The inquiry process is 100% free to initiate and carries no financial risk. Each cash offer is provided with no obligation, giving the homeowner full control over whether or not to proceed with the sale.



Q3: Who is eligible for these services and how can they get started?



A: These services are available to homeowners in Fort Worth, Texas, particularly those facing time-sensitive situations or looking to avoid traditional listing obstacles. Interested residents can contact the company directly to begin the free inquiry process.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Company That Buys Houses

Address: 111 NW 14th St, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Phone: (817) 623-5054

Website: https://www.acompanythatbuyshouses.com/



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