STLA Shareholder Alert: June 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Stellantis N.V. Securities Class Action - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA).

Shareholders who purchased shares of STLA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/stellantis-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=185937&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 26, 2025 to February 5, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Stellantis’ earnings growth potential, notably, that it was not truly equipped or positioned to grow its adjusted operating income (“AOI”) as forecasted; that electrification was either not truly growing as defendants claimed or that Stellantis was not well positioned to capitalize upon it and convert the opportunity to growth. Instead, Stellantis would ultimately be required to take on considerable charges to adjust its priority, focus, and overall execution in a shift away from battery-powered electric vehicles (“BEV”). On February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced €22 billion in charges alongside a “reset” of the Company’s business and a shortfall, even discounting the charges, against defendants’ previously guided AOI benchmarks. Pertinently, defendants disclosed the charges and reset were due in significant part to the need to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, execution, and quality control due to “an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions.” Defendants further pointed specifically to “substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for BEV products.” Following this news, the price of Stellantis’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.54 per share on February 5, 2026, Stellantis’ stock price fell to $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 23.69% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: June 8, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/stellantis-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=185937&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of STLA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 8, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

