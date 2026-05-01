WORK Medical Deepens Web3.0 Strategic Layout: Co-authors Asset Tokenization Whitepaper

Hangzhou, China, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) (“WORK Medical”, the “Company” or “we”), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, today announced that it has been formally awarded a Council Member certificate as a Vice President Unit of Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association Limited (the “Association”), an organization dedicated to standardization research in the Web3.0 sector. This recognition underscores WORK Medical’s growing leadership in the tokenization of medical asset and data.

Following the implementation of Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulatory framework on August 1, 2025, an increasing number of Chinese listed companies have begun exploring the integration of physical assets with blockchain technology. Against this backdrop, WORK Medical has proactively positioned itself at the forefront of this transition. As a staunch practitioner in the AI healthcare industry, the Company is advancing its Web3.0 strategy by integrating healthcare real-world asset (“RWA”) tokenization, AI Agent to AI Agent (“A2A”) payments, and stablecoin-based cross-border settlement—aiming to establish a sustainable digital infrastructure for medical assets.

Leading Industry Standards: Asset Tokenization Whitepaper

On April 22, 2026, WORK Medical presented at the Web3.0 Standardization and Globalization Summit (the “Summit”) hosted by the Association in Hong Kong, where the Asset Tokenization Whitepaper (the “Whitepaper”) was officially released. Co-authored with contributions from WORK Medical’s internal experts, this Whitepaper highlights the Company’s role as a contributor to emerging global standards at the intersection of medical devices and Web3.0.

WORK Medical played an active role in drafting the Whitepaper, contributing to the development of three foundational industry standards. The document is expected to provide a structured framework for the digital transformation of industrial assets in Hong Kong and beyond. Through this effort, the Company is helping advance both the standardization of medical asset digitization and the establishment of compliance benchmarks for next-generation healthcare financing.

The Summit and the release of the Whitepaper mark a key milestone in the execution of WORK Medical’s strategic framework: “Healthcare + Payment + Technology = RWA + Web3 + AI.” Building on its prior collaboration with the Association and its designation as a Vice President Unit, this achievement reflects a progression from strategic alignment to tangible implementation.

Next Phase: A2A Payments and Ecosystem Development

A central theme of the Summit, the “South China Sea Web3.0 Ecosystem Circle,” aligns with WORK Medical’s strategy to move beyond traditional resource coordination toward a technology-driven ecosystem anchored in A2A payments and stablecoin-enabled cross-border value exchange.

As part of this initiative, WORK Medical is advancing the tokenization of medical assets and data. By introducing A2A autonomous payment protocols, the Company aims to enable automated, machine-driven value transfers across use cases such as medical equipment leasing and supply chain settlement, reducing reliance on manual processes. When combined with the real-time settlement capabilities of stablecoins, this approach is expected to improve transaction efficiency, lower exchange costs, and enhance liquidity for medical RWA assets in cross-border scenarios.

Management Commentary

Management of WORK Medical stated: “We are at the convergence of medical technology and digital financial innovation. As reflected in our latest financial results, we are undertaking a strategic transformation—from a traditional supplier of medical consumables to a builder of next-generation medical infrastructure powered by AI and blockchain. By advancing A2A payments and medical asset tokenization, we aim to help shape a sustainable, tokenized healthcare economy.

“Our designation as a Vice President Unit of the Association is not only a form of institutional recognition, but also a milestone signaling our participation in the global Web3.0 standard-setting ecosystem. We believe this strategic direction will enable us to create long-term digital value for both our shareholders and the broader healthcare community.”

About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 23 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

For more information, please contact:

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@workmedtech.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com