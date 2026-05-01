SES Deadline Alert: The Gross Law Firm Reminds SES AI Corporation (SES) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 26, 2026

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SES during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ses-ai-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=185963&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: January 29, 2025 to March 4, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; (2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of molecular universe; (3) Contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; (4) the foregoing called into question SES AI’s growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about SES AI’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 26, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ses-ai-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=185963&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SES during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 26, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

