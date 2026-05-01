Press release - No. 9 / 2026

The Zealand Pharma Board of Directors proposes to elect Camilla Sylvest to the Board of Directors at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting

Camilla Sylvest will bring deep commercial expertise to the Board at a critical stage, as Zealand Pharma advances towards establishing its commercial footprint

The final decision to elect Camilla Sylvest is still subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting



Copenhagen, Denmark, May 1, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announced that its Board of Directors proposes to elect Camilla Sylvest as a member of the Board of Directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 26, 2026.

“The Zealand Pharma Board of Directors is pleased with the potential of adding Camilla Sylvest to our board,” said Martin Nicklasson, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her impressive tenure at Novo Nordisk, driving global commercial strategy, and her specific board-experience, including a remarkable growth journey at argenx, will be strategically vital as we enter the next phase of scaling Zealand Pharma into a generational biotech.”

Camilla Sylvest is an experienced global business leader with nearly three decades at Novo Nordisk A/S, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President for Global Commercial Strategy, Corporate Communication and Sustainability, with responsibility for global commercial strategy, marketing, and major product launches, including drugs in the areas of chronic weight management and diabetes.

She is currently a board member at Dutch argenx SE (since 2022) and Swedish Getinge AB (since 2026), and has previously served at the board of Danish Crown A/S, and as vice-chair at World Diabetes Foundation.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

erojas@zealandpharma.com

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: AHylleberg@zealandpharma.com