Ginkgo Tops 10,000 Apartments with Edgewater Village Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ginkgo Residential (“Ginkgo”) announced that it has acquired Edgewater Village, a multifamily community located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The acquisition further expands Ginkgo’s presence in the Carolinas and marks a significant milestone for the company, which now exceeds 10,000 workforce housing units managed across North and South Carolina.

Strategically positioned in one of North Carolina’s established growth corridors, Edgewater Village offers a compelling opportunity to preserve and enhance attainable housing through Ginkgo’s proven value-add platform. The company plans to invest in unit interior upgrades, community enhancements, operational efficiencies, and sustainability-focused improvements designed to elevate the resident experience while maintaining affordability.

“We continue to see attractive opportunities in the Carolinas where strong demographics and limited affordable housing supply support long-term demand,” said Eric Stamp, CFO at Ginkgo REIT.

“Surpassing 10,000 units is an important milestone for our team, and Edgewater Village reflects the type of disciplined investment opportunity we believe can drive long-term growth,” said Bill Green, Co-CEO and Principal of Ginkgo Residential.

To help fuel its expanding acquisition pipeline, Ginkgo recently launched Ginkgo GP Fund II, a closed-end investment vehicle seeded with Edgewater Village. The fund completed its first closing in April 2026, with the next closing expected in Fall 2026.

The Investment was anchored by Banyan Street Real Estate Funds, LLC (“BSREF”) together with high-net-worth investors investing in a side-car capacity.

About Ginkgo Residential

Ginkgo Residential is a leading provider of attainable, eco-friendly apartment communities across North and South Carolina. The firm specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing high-quality housing while maintaining affordability. Recognized as a Top Workplace since 2020, Ginkgo is committed to both its residents and employees.

For more information, visit www.ginkgores.com.

Check out investment opportunities by visiting www.ginkgovest.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Rada Milenovici

rada.milenovici@ginkgomail.com

Media Contact:

Cayla Graffis

cayla.graffis@ginkgomail.com