Nasus Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) ("Nasus Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that Company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Market Movers Investor Summit

May 5, 2026, New York, NY

Chief Financial Officer Eyal Rubin will participate in 1x1 meetings.

D. Boral Capital Global Conference

May 7, 2026, New York, NY

Chief Financial Officer Eyal Rubin will participate in 1x1 meetings.

Interested investors should contact their respective representatives at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus Pharma’s intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus Pharma’s proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Company Contact

Nasus Pharma Ltd.

info@nasuspharma.com