Arium Networks Launches Following Completion of EQT’s Acquisition of Crown Castle’s Small Cell Solutions Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arium Networks (the “Company”) today announced its official launch as a standalone company following the completion of EQT Active Core Infrastructure‘s (“EQT”) acquisition of Crown Castle’s Small Cell & Venue business.

Backed by EQT, Arium Networks emerges as a leading digital infrastructure platform focused on the deployment of small cells, in-building and venue-based networks that enhance essential wireless connectivity across the United States. At launch, Arium Networks comprises a portfolio of more than 100,000 on-air or under-contract small cells across 43 states, servicing the three largest U.S. mobile network operators. The Company will aim to play an important role in delivering coverage and capacity in dense, high-demand areas and facilities nationwide, and support the continued evolution of next-generation connectivity.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for our team and customers as we officially launch Arium Networks as an independent company,” said Laurent “LT” Therivel, CEO of Arium Networks. “We are well-positioned to lead in the delivery of capacity and coverage where residents, businesses and communities need it most. As a company dedicated to enhancing connectivity, we have the flexibility to invest in innovation, the focus to build lasting partnerships, and the solutions to deliver value to the communities we serve.”

“The launch of Arium Networks marks an exciting milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for the business,” said Nirav Shah, Partner at EQT. “With a strong portfolio and deep carrier relationships, the Company will play a critical role in advancing next-generation connectivity, and has a clear path to continued growth. We are proud to support the Arium team as they build on this strong foundation and invest in the infrastructure that will help power the future of connectivity.”

EQT previously announced the acquisition of Crown Castle’s Small Cells Solutions business in March 2025. In December 2025, the Company announced its new brand identity, Arium Networks.

Arium Networks will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Arium Networks

Arium Networks is a leading builder and operator of small-cell infrastructure, providing turnkey deployment solutions and critical capacity for the nation’s top wireless carriers. With a nationwide footprint and a mission to advance next-generation connectivity, Arium Networks delivers the digital infrastructure that enables 5G, modern applications, and the growing data demands shaping the future. For more information, visit our website.