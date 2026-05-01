Zinc Oxide Market worth $8.17 billion by 2031 at CAGR 5.3% says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Zinc Oxide Market is projected to grow from USD 6.29 billion in 2026 to USD 8.17 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The current and new technologies that affect the quality of products, cost effectiveness, and diversity of application shape zinc oxide production and innovation. The most popular process is the French (indirect) process that gives high-purity zinc oxide with a uniform particle size that favors its prevalence in the use of rubber, cosmetics, and electronics. The American (direct) process is more cost-efficient, which fulfills the demands of lower-purity products, including ceramics and agriculture, allowing it to reach a wider market base. Additionally, technologies such as microprilling and pelletizing enhance quality control and enable manufacturers to create finer specifications and satisfy stricter regulatory requirements in pharmaceuticals and personal care, resulting in less waste and higher operational efficiency. Furthermore, the production of nano-zinc oxide is growing the market into high-growth segments such as UV protection, antimicrobial coating, and electronics, as the material has excellent surface properties and reactivity. There are also innovations in the technology of advanced muffle furnaces that are enhancing energy efficiency and emission control, thus ensuring that production goes hand in hand with sustainability. All these technologies together are contributing to the growth of the volume in the traditional spheres, as well as value in the high-performance applications, which reinforces the presence of zinc oxide in any industry.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Zinc Oxide Market”

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List of Key Players in Zinc Oxide Market:

EverZinc (US) Zochem LLC (US) Grupa Boryszew (Poland) Lanxess (Germany) JG Chemicals Limited (India) Akrochem Corporation (US) Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) RUBAMIN (India) GRILLO-Werke AG (Germany) Zhiyi Zinc Industry Group (China) Grupo PROMAX (Mexico)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Zinc Oxide Market:

Drivers: Zinc oxide demand in rubber industry fueled by automotive production and tire needs Restraint: Raw material price volatility Opportunity: Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development Challenge: Health concerns related to zinc oxide fumes and heavy metal exposure

Key Findings of the Study:

By process, the wet-chemical segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By grade, the USP segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, pharmaceutical accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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The zinc oxide market is divided regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. This market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, which is complicated by high rates of industrialization, volumes of tire production, and growing automotive production in countries like China and India. The dominance of the region is also enhanced by its cost advantage, accessibility of raw material, and rising end-use sectors. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are up-and-coming markets that are developing slowly due to the technological processes of industrialization and infrastructure development. The leadership of Asia Pacific lies mainly in its manufacturing base and high consumption across various industries; hence, it is the most important growth driver of the global zinc oxide market.

The zinc oxide market, by process, consists of indirect (French process), direct (American process), and wet-chemical process. The Indirect process has the largest share, as it yields high-purity zinc oxide with uniform particle size, making it suitable for rubber, cosmetics, and electronics. The reason is that this approach is high-quality and scalable, though the production cost is high. The direct process is less expensive and uses zinc ores of lower purity, making it suitable for less demanding applications such as ceramics and fertilizers. Wet-chemical processes are applied in special applications based on the need for ultra-fine or nano-sized particles, especially in pharmaceuticals and electronics, although the market share is lower because it is more complex and expensive. All in all, the preference for the indirect process is informed by its ability to meet the high-quality standards in various high-demand sectors

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The zinc oxide market, by grade, includes standard grade, treated grade, USP grade (United States Pharmacopeia), FCC grade (Food Chemical Codex), and other grades such as low-purity or nanoparticle grade. Standard grade is the predominant grade in the market, mainly because it is used more in the rubber industry, particularly in tire production, where large quantities are needed at affordable costs. In more sophisticated applications, such as coatings and treated plastics, the second-largest segment is gaining popularity due to enhanced compatibility and performance. Smaller in volume, USP and FCC grades are well-suited to high-value industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food additives, where regulatory compliance and purity are fundamental requirements. The size of industrial demand, especially in the automotive and construction industries, is behind the dominance of Standard grade, which underpins global zinc oxide demand.

The zinc oxide market by application includes rubber, ceramics, chemicals, agriculture, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. The largest use is the rubber segment, driven by its role as an important activator in vulcanization, particularly in tire manufacturing. This is a demand strongly aligned with the worldwide automotive manufacturing and replacement tire sectors. Ceramics takes second place, and the third place goes to chemical applications, which also play a significant role through the use of zinc oxide as a glazing material, catalyst, and intermediate. Zinc oxide is used in cosmetics and personal care products as a UV blocker and skin-soothing agent, and in pharmaceuticals as a medicinal ingredient. It is used in agricultural rationale as a micro-nutrient in animal feed and Fertilizer. The rubber business, despite its diversification, is the largest segment of the global economy due to its sheer volume of consumption and reliance on zinc oxide.

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