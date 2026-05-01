Systemic Mastocytosis (SM) Treatment Market 2026-2035: Industry to More Than Double in Size, Led by Sanofi, AdvaCare Pharma, and Cogent Biosciences

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Analysis by Treatment Approach; Disease Subtype; Route of Administration; Drug Class; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global systemic mastocytosis (SM) treatment market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from approximately USD 565.78 million in 2025 to around USD 1.33 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of about 9%. This expansion is driven by heightened clinical awareness of this rare disease and the evolving emphasis on targeted treatments beyond conventional symptomatic management.

One structural factor propelling market growth is the development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors targeting disease-related mutations, particularly KIT abnormalities. These therapies are revolutionizing the treatment landscape for advanced systemic mastocytosis, offering precise disease control and improved outcomes over older methods. Continued innovation in clinical practices and the rise of precision medicine are pivotal to market evolution.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The systemic mastocytosis treatment market is consolidated, dominated by a few key players. Blueprint Medicines leads the market with its innovative strategy and strong presence in targeted therapies for SM. Competitors like Cogent Biosciences, Novartis, AB Science, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals are actively reshaping the landscape. Despite advancements, Novartis sustains its position with Rydapt, retaining relevance in specific patient groups amid emerging treatments. By 2026, the market fostered a strategy-centric environment focused on clinical development, regulatory strategy, physician engagement, and market access.

Core Growth Drivers

Market growth is significantly influenced by the increasing aging population. As populations extend lifespans and healthcare systems improve in diagnosing and managing chronic disorders, the incidence of long-term hematologic and mast cell diseases rises. In the U.S., the geriatric demographic is expected to rise to nearly 82 million by 2050, compelling greater demand for specialized therapies. This demographic shift directly influences the clinical and commercial viability of SM treatment advancements.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

An emerging trend in the SM treatment market is the transition from invasive diagnostic methods like bone marrow biopsies to less invasive peripheral blood tests such as droplet digital PCR (ddPCR). This shift enhances the patient experience, facilitating easier and broader testing access. Consequently, this diagnostic progression presents significant commercial potential by increasing the identifiable patient pool and allowing earlier therapeutic intervention.

Barriers to Optimization

Cost remains a substantial barrier to market optimization, with advanced therapies such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors costing around $445,000 annually. This imposes a heavy financial burden on patients, insurers, and healthcare systems, delaying treatment initiation and limiting access even in regions with robust reimbursement mechanisms.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Drug Class: Multikinase inhibitors, Antihistamines, KIT inhibitors, Mast cell stabilizers, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Others

By Disease Subtype: Indolent, Smoldering, Aggressive systemic mastocytosis, SM with associated hematologic neoplasm, Mast cell leukemia

By Treatment Approach: Targeted therapy, Symptomatic management therapy, Cytoreductive therapy, Combination therapy

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Intravenous

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Geographical Breakdown

North America holds the leading position in the SM treatment market, accounting for 42.16% of the global share, with the United States contributing approximately 75% of the North American market value. This leadership is bolstered by factors such as the FDA's Orphan Drug Act and advanced diagnostic technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing, prevalent in about 90% of oncology centers, promoting precise detection of KIT-related mechanisms.

Leading Market Participants Profiled

Sanofi SA

AdvaCare Pharma

Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

AB Science SA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $565.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh60kk

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