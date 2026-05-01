Investment Banking and Trading Services Market Analysis Report 2026: Bulge-Bracket Banks vs. Elite Boutiques

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking and Trading Services Market by Service Type; Industry Vertical; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Investment Banking and Trading Services Market is anticipated to grow from approximately $424.58 billion in 2025 to over $823.58 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2026 to 2035. This growth reflects the industry's adaptation to technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and complex capital market activities. AI is significantly enhancing decision-making, efficiency, and compliance across institutions.

Increased corporate transaction activity and heightened demand for advisory services across economies drive the sector forward. As firms tackle evolving capital needs, risk management, and expansion, investment banking and trading services are increasingly vital, reinforcing upward market momentum.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The competitive landscape is shaped by bulge-bracket banks like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, which leverage comprehensive service models that include advisory and trading services. Concurrently, boutique firms like Centerview Partners and Lazard focus on M&A advisory, providing a conflict-free approach without cross-selling pressures, securing their niche in high-value mandates.

Core Growth Drivers

M&A and advisory services are crucial growth drivers as companies seek strategic expansion and capital restructuring. Emerging economies, in particular, generate new transactional opportunities, boosting demand for expert financial guidance.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

AI-driven trading strategies present significant opportunities by enhancing pattern recognition, forecasting, and trade execution. As AI technology evolves, it strengthens strategic market positions, driving productivity and competitive differentiation.

Barriers to Optimization

Ransomware threats and data theft are major risks, necessitating significant cybersecurity investments. This creates financial pressures, especially for smaller firms, and impacts efficiency and scalability in the market.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Service Type: Equity & Debt Underwriting, Financial Advisory, Trading Services, Others

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Others

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, South America

Geographical Breakdown

North America leads the market, holding 45% of the $477.4 billion industry in 2026, with the US representing $215 billion. Strong capital availability, supported by $1.2 trillion private equity dry powder, drives robust corporate activities and trading momentum. This environment has resulted in significant revenue growth for firms like Goldman Sachs, which saw a 25% increase in equities trading revenue in Q4 2025.

Leading Market Participants

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays

Citigroup Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Deutsche Bank AG

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Wells Fargo

Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $424.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $823.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1480f

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