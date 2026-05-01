Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in First Quarter Earnings

AIKEN, S.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCID: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.1 million, or $1.00 per common share, for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $509,000, or 19.6% from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net income was driven by higher net interest income (up $1.1 million, or 9.4%) and non-interest income (up $481,000, or 19.7%), which offset increased provision for credit losses (up $225,000, or 100.0%) and non-interest expense (up $720,000, or 7.3%).

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Total interest income $ 18,821 $ 19,233 Total interest expense 6,540 8,004 Net interest income 12,281 11,229 Provision for credit losses 225 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,056 11,229 Non-interest income 2,924 2,443 Non-interest expense 10,560 9,840 Income before income taxes 4,420 3,832 Provision for income taxes 905 826 Net income 3,515 3,006 Preferred stock dividends 415 415 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,100 $ 2,591 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 1.00 $ 0.81



Credit Quality

The Bank recorded a $175,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $50,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $225,000 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to no provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025. The following table shows the non-performing assets and allowance for credit losses balances at the periods indicated.





At Period End (dollars in thousands): 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Non-performing assets $ 5,462 $ 5,842 $ 7,264 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.34% 0.36% 0.46% Allowance for credit losses $ 13,622 $ 13,529 $ 14,005 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 2.01% 1.97% 1.99%



Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Ratios

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Total assets $ 1,627,503 $ 1,618,084 $ 1,585,461 Cash and cash equivalents 112,713 75,335 133,080 Total loans receivable, net 667,532 676,182 689,111 Investment securities 756,676 776,285 674,569 Deposits 1,376,895 1,371,777 1,345,548 Borrowings 37,172 35,262 39,391 Total shareholders' equity 201,918 200,455 188,172 Common shareholders' equity 118,969 117,506 105,223 Common equity book value per share $ 38.46 $ 37.74 $ 32.57 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 21.01% 20.56% 20.16% CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.75% 19.30% 18.90% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.54% 10.18% 10.58% (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information



Security Federal has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.