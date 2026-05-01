Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in First Quarter Earnings

 | Source: Security Federal Corporation Security Federal Corporation

AIKEN, S.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCID: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.1 million, or $1.00 per common share, for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $509,000, or 19.6% from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net income was driven by higher net interest income (up $1.1 million, or 9.4%) and non-interest income (up $481,000, or 19.7%), which offset increased provision for credit losses (up $225,000, or 100.0%) and non-interest expense (up $720,000, or 7.3%).

   
  Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2026 3/31/2025
Total interest income $18,821 $19,233
Total interest expense  6,540  8,004
Net interest income  12,281  11,229
Provision for credit losses  225  -
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  12,056  11,229
Non-interest income  2,924  2,443
Non-interest expense  10,560  9,840
Income before income taxes  4,420  3,832
Provision for income taxes  905  826
Net income  3,515  3,006
Preferred stock dividends  415  415
Net income available to common shareholders $3,100 $2,591
Earnings per common share (basic) $1.00 $0.81


Credit Quality

The Bank recorded a $175,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $50,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $225,000 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to no provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025. The following table shows the non-performing assets and allowance for credit losses balances at the periods indicated.

At Period End (dollars in thousands):3/31/202612/31/20253/31/2025
Non-performing assets$5,462 $5,842 $7,264 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.34%  0.36%  0.46% 
Allowance for credit losses$13,622 $13,529 $14,005 
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 2.01%  1.97%  1.99% 


Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Ratios

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)3/31/202612/31/20253/31/2025
Total assets$1,627,503 $1,618,084 $1,585,461 
Cash and cash equivalents 112,713  75,335  133,080 
Total loans receivable, net 667,532  676,182  689,111 
Investment securities 756,676  776,285  674,569 
Deposits 1,376,895  1,371,777  1,345,548 
Borrowings 37,172  35,262  39,391 
Total shareholders' equity 201,918  200,455  188,172 
Common shareholders' equity 118,969  117,506  105,223 
Common equity book value per share$38.46 $37.74 $32.57 
Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 21.01%  20.56%  20.16% 
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.75%  19.30%  18.90% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.54%  10.18%  10.58% 
(1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information 


Security Federal has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.  

 

            











        

            

            
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