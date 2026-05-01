Shares, Opportunities and Strategies in the $1.7 Billion Ice Cream Maker Market, 2026-2035

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream Maker Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ice Cream Maker Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2035. Market growth is driven by a noticeable shift in consumer preferences toward healthier, more customizable frozen desserts. Modern buyers are increasingly wary of artificial stabilizers, emulsifiers, and high-fructose corn syrup in pre-packaged ice cream.

Home ice cream makers, once niche appliances, are now essential kitchen tools for households seeking control over ingredients, nutritional content, and flavor profiles. Rising discretionary income enables consumers to invest in high-end, "prosumer" kitchen gadgets, reflecting the premiumization of home dining. Social trends emphasizing DIY, health-conscious eating, and convenience further fuel demand, as users can prepare nutrient-dense, protein-rich, or specialty-diet frozen desserts efficiently. The combination of functionality, customization, and elevated culinary experiences is positioning ice cream makers as a staple in modern kitchens.

The countertop ice cream makers segment generated USD 700 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2035. These models are favored for their combination of professional-grade performance and home convenience. Countertop ice cream makers often feature built-in compressors, allowing for immediate use without pre-freezing bowls. This rapid preparation capability has boosted adoption among consumers seeking efficient, high-quality dessert preparation.

The offline segment held a 54.8% share in 2025. Despite the growth of online retail, consumers still prefer to purchase ice cream makers in physical stores, as they value evaluating the appliance's build quality, weight, and interface before buying. High-end kitchen appliances continue to sell primarily through offline channels due to immediate ownership and reduced risk of shipping damage.

U.S. Ice Cream Maker Market held a 54.9% share in 2025. Strong household demand for premium, health-focused, and artisanal frozen desserts is driving market adoption. Technological innovations, including automated compressors and smart controls, appeal to convenience-oriented consumers. High disposable incomes, widespread ownership of kitchen appliances, and a mature culinary gadget market further reinforce U.S. dominance. Seasonal promotions and a robust retail and e-commerce presence accelerate replacement cycles, while foodservice trends inspire at-home culinary experimentation.

Key players operating in the Global Ice Cream Maker Market include KitchenAid, Breville Group, Cuisinart, Ninja, Musso, Nostalgia Products, Hamilton Beach, Dash, VonShef, Taylor Company, Carpigiani, Whynter, Electro Freeze, Euro Cuisine, and Stoelting. Companies in the Global Ice Cream Maker Industry are adopting multiple strategies to strengthen their market foothold. They are investing in R&D to develop user-friendly, high-performance, and multifunctional models, including countertop and compressor-based machines.

Expanding digital and offline distribution networks ensures broader market reach, while collaborations with retailers and e-commerce platforms enhance visibility. Product differentiation through smart technology, customization options, and nutritional-focused designs attracts health-conscious buyers. Seasonal promotions, influencer campaigns, and targeted marketing initiatives improve brand engagement, while strategic pricing and bundling reinforce competitive advantage.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research approach

1.2 Quality Commitments

1.3 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment

1.3.1 Source consistency protocol

1.4 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring

1.4.1 Research Trail Components

1.4.2 Scoring Components

1.5 Data Collection

1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources

1.6 Data mining sources

1.7 Paid sources

1.7.1 Sources, by region

1.8 Base estimates and calculations

1.8.1 Base year calculation for any one approach

1.9 Forecast model

1.9.1 Quantified market impact analysis

1.9.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast

1.10 Research transparency addendum

1.10.1 Source attribution framework

1.10.2 Quality assurance metrics

1.10.3 Our commitment to trust



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Type

2.2.3 Material

2.2.4 Price

2.2.5 Operation

2.2.6 Capacity

2.2.7 End-use

2.2.8 Distribution Channel



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising consumer demand for homemade desserts

3.2.1.2 Development of advanced ice cream makers

3.2.1.3 Rising disposable incomes and an increasing preference for premium products

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost associated with the ice cream makers

3.2.2.2 Complexity in handling and the need of frequent maintenance

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Untapped product innovation space

3.2.3.2 E-commerce and direct-to-consumer growth

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Future market trends

3.5 Technology and innovation landscape

3.5.1 Current technological trends

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements

3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks

3.6.3 Certification standards

3.7 Trade data analysis

3.7.1 Import/export volume & value trends

3.7.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact

3.8 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market

3.8.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models

3.8.2 Gen AI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment

3.8.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations

3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)

3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)

3.9.2 Pricing strategy by player Material (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)

3.9.3 Regional price variations

3.9.4 Impact of raw material costs on pricing

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 Consumer behaviour analysis

3.12.1 Purchasing patterns

3.12.2 Preference analysis

3.12.3 Regional variations in consumer behaviour

3.12.4 Impact of e-commerce on buying decisions



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 Latin America

4.2.1.5 Middle East and Africa

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Countertop ice cream makers

5.2.1 Bowl-freezer type

5.2.2 Compressor type

5.3 Portable ice cream makers

5.4 Hand-cranked ice cream makers

5.5 Frozen yogurt makers

5.6 Others (slushie machines, gelato makers, etc.)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Metallic

6.2.1 Stainless Steel

6.2.2 Aluminum

6.2.3 Copper & Alloy

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Non-Metallic



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operation 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Automatic

7.3 Manual



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Small (1-2 liters)

8.3 Medium (3-5 liters)

8.4 Large (5+ liters)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Low

9.3 Medium

9.4 High



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Household use

10.3 Commercial use

10.3.1 Ice cream parlors

10.3.2 HoReCa

10.3.3 Fast food chains

10.3.4 Others (catering services, etc.)



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Online

11.2.1 E-Commerce

11.2.2 Company website

11.3 Offline

11.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

11.3.2 Specialty Stores

11.3.3 Others (Individual stores, Departmental stores, etc.)



Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 UK

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Australia

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Argentina

12.6 MEA

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 UAE



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 Breville Group

13.2 Carpigiani

13.3 Cuisinart

13.4 Dash

13.5 Electro Freeze

13.6 Euro Cuisine

13.7 Hamilton Beach

13.8 KitchenAid

13.9 Musso

13.10 Ninja

13.11 Nostalgia Products

13.12 Stoelting

13.13 Taylor Company

13.14 VonShef

13.15 Whynter



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmglwm

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