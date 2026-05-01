Pasley Commercial Interiors Announces Hospitality-Tailored Renovation System That Keeps Colorado Hotels Open and Earning During Construction

Colorado Springs, CO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasley Commercial Interiors, a woman-owned, NCIDQ-certified commercial interior design firm, today announced the expansion of its hospitality renovation services with a formalized hotel-specific methodology designed to protect revenue, guest experience, and brand standards throughout the construction process. Details are available at pasleycommercialinteriors.com/hotelier-intelligence-brief

The Par Club: Luxury indoor golf and bar.

Most hotel owners assume that meaningful renovation requires a full closure. Pasley Commercial Interiors was built to challenge that assumption. Their unique hospitality-specific project management system structures work by wing, section, and time of day: all with the client's daily operational and revenue requirements as the binding constraint, not an afterthought.

"The question we ask first isn't 'what do you want it to look like,'" said Robin Pasley, NCIDQ, founder of Pasley Commercial Interiors. "It's 'what does closure cost you, and how do we work together to avoid it?' That's a very different kind of design firm process."

A Renovation System Built Around Hotel Operations

Pasley Commercial Interiors' hospitality renovation approach is structured around four operational priorities:

Phased Scheduling — Renovation sequenced by wing or section so occupied rooms and active revenue areas remain untouched during construction.

— Renovation sequenced by wing or section so occupied rooms and active revenue areas remain untouched during construction. Front-of-House / Back-of-House Flow — Design decisions account for peak service hours, staff movement, and throughput from day one.

— Design decisions account for peak service hours, staff movement, and throughput from day one. Field-Repairable FF&E — All furniture, fixtures, and equipment selected must be locally repairable, refinishable in the field, or fabric-replaceable without a factory return.

— All furniture, fixtures, and equipment selected must be locally repairable, refinishable in the field, or fabric-replaceable without a factory return. Discovery-First Scoping — Three structured pre-contract meetings ensure every phase, deliverable, and budget boundary is defined before work begins, eliminating costly scope surprises that derail renovation timelines.

Proven Across Colorado's Hospitality Market

Pasley Commercial Interiors' portfolio includes the Delnay Guest House (an extended-stay hotel near Salida Hospital designed for medical-environment durability), Story Coffee Co. (nationally recognized in Architectural Digest), and The Outrider Hotel in Manitou Springs, Colorado: a new boutique “adventure” hotel, currently under renovation.

Hotel owners ready to plan a renovation that doesn't shut down their business are encouraged to schedule a structured, no-obligation first consultation with the design team.

Schedule a first conversation: pasleycommercialinteriors.com/hotelier-intelligence-brief

Pasley Commercial Interiors is a Colorado-based, woman-owned commercial design firm specializing in interior design and branding for hospitality, restaurant, and luxury medical aesthetics. With NCIDQ-certified leadership and a direct-to-manufacturer FF&E dealership, the firm delivers spaces that perform on opening day and for years beyond it.

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Willoughby multi-family project in Boulder, CO.

Press Inquiries

H.B. Pasley

Brand & Business Growth Advisor

Pasley Commercial Interiors

hb@pasleycommercialinteriors.com

719-472-3111

https://www.pasleycommercialinteriors.com/press

616 N Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903