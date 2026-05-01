Leak Detection Market Size to Hit USD 8.53 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leak Detection Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Leak Detection Market was valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.53 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2026-2035.”

Escalating Regulatory Compliance Requirements Augment Market Expansion Globally

Regulatory obligation is the single most potent factor driving the expansion of the leak detection market, not technological capability or commercial demand. Leak detection must now be handled by operators as a legal requirement with established protocols, inspection schedules, and repair deadlines, rather than as best practices. Certified monitoring is currently mandatory for hundreds of thousands of sites and miles of pipeline in the United States due to PHMSA pipeline integrity requirements and EPA methane regulations.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Baker Hughes Company (Waygate Technologies)

MSA Safety Incorporated

FLIR Systems Inc. (Teledyne FLIR)

Xylem Inc.

Mueller Water Products Inc

Atmos International Ltd.

PSI AG

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Perma-Pipe Inc.

ROSEN Group

Synodon Inc.

Gas Technology Institute (GTI Energy)

Det-Tronics (United Technologies)

Sensit Technologies LLC

GasSecure AS (Drägerwerk)

Aquam Corporation

Infosys BPM Ltd. (Water Solutions)

Leak Detection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.08 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.31% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Handheld detector, Vehicle-based detector, UAV-based detector)

• By Technology (Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) analyzer, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), Laser absorption spectroscopy, Acoustic leak detection, Audio-visual-olfactory inspection)

• By End-use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Chemical & petrochemical, Energy & utility, Food & beverage, Oil & gas, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Handheld detectors carried approximately 47% of the market in 2025 and are likely to hold a meaningful lead for years to come as they are affordable, require minimal infrastructure, and can be deployed by any trained technician without the operational planning overhead that fixed systems or drone flights require.

UAV-based detectors represent the fastest-growing segment at a projected CAGR of 7.54% as inspecting tens of miles of pipeline corridor, scanning a refinery complex, or surveilling a large compressor station on foot or by vehicle is slow, expensive, and exposes inspection personnel to unnecessary hazard.

By Technology

Volatile Organic Compound analyzers held approximately 31% of the market in 2025, reflecting the technology's broad applicability across oil and gas, chemical, and manufacturing facilities.

Optical Gas Imaging is the fastest-growing technology segment with a projected CAGR of 7.29% as visible plumes on a thermal imaging display a visual intuition that is simply more actionable in the field than a numeric concentration reading.

By End User

Oil and gas retained the dominant end-user position at approximately 39% of market revenue in 2025 due to the sector's unique combination of regulatory pressure, operational risk, and financial consequence from leakage events.

Chemical and Petrochemical is the fastest-growing end-user segment at roughly 7.44% CAGR, driven by two converging forces including rapid capacity expansion across Asia and the Middle East, and tightening chemical process safety regulations globally.

Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of over 48% in 2025, North America dominated the worldwide leak detection market. High baseline demand and an ongoing cycle of upgrades as more advanced technology replaces outdated systems are made possible by the world's largest pipeline network, the most proactive regulatory environment for leak monitoring, and a dense concentration of oil, gas, chemical, and water infrastructure.

With a projected 7.48% CAGR through 2035, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographical market. As thousands of miles of new urban gas mains are put into service each year, China's fast expansion of its natural gas distribution network, which is a part of the government's plan to lessen reliance on coal and enhance urban air quality, is generating a significant new demand for leak detection procurement.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Honeywell International launched its next-generation BACnet-connected fixed gas detection platform for industrial facilities, incorporating AI-powered multi-gas discrimination algorithms that reduce false alarm rates by up to 60% compared to threshold-based legacy systems while simultaneously meeting updated IEC 60079-29 detector performance standards for hazardous area installations.

2025: Siemens AG deployed its AI-based leak detection system across several major European refining and petrochemical sites under long-term service agreements, with the platform combining fixed-sensor arrays, OGI camera integration, and a cloud analytics layer that provides regulators with real-time emission inventory data compliant with the EU Methane Regulation's reporting requirements.

Exclusive Sections of the Leak Detection Market Report (The USPs):

DETECTION PERFORMANCE & ACCURACY METRICS – helps you evaluate sensitivity levels, detection accuracy, speed, and reduction in false alarms across different leak detection systems.

– helps you evaluate sensitivity levels, detection accuracy, speed, and reduction in false alarms across different leak detection systems. TECHNOLOGY EFFICIENCY & SENSING CAPABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you compare performance across technologies such as OGI, laser spectroscopy, and acoustic detection, along with improvements in precision and response time.

– helps you compare performance across technologies such as OGI, laser spectroscopy, and acoustic detection, along with improvements in precision and response time. END-USE INDUSTRY SAFETY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand demand across industries and assess improvements in safety compliance, environmental monitoring, and risk mitigation.

– helps you understand demand across industries and assess improvements in safety compliance, environmental monitoring, and risk mitigation. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & COST OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify reductions in inspection time, labor costs, and improvements in asset reliability and system uptime.

– helps you identify reductions in inspection time, labor costs, and improvements in asset reliability and system uptime. EMISSIONS REDUCTION & RISK MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you track the impact of advanced detection systems on minimizing hazardous emissions, operational risks, and unplanned downtime.

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